Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans
Can you imagine former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski inside the WWE ring? Well, it almost happened. Then Tom Brady called his teammate and convinced him to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the story according to Mojo Rowley, who opened up on Gronk’s potential...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Negative’ Comments About Her Daughter
Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a little nervous about welcoming a new member into the family recently. In an Instagram post, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes explained why some concerns set in. According to Brittany, she received “negative” comments about how her daughter, Sterling, might react to...
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Yardbarker
49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Makes Big Announcement About Future of His Career
Following his recent interview for the head coaching job at Stanford, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced he’ll be staying at NBC Sports instead, per On3. As previously reported, Jason Garrett was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching position at Stanford. The California university cut ties with its former head coach David Shaw after the 2022 season. The former coach only had one winning record in the past force seasons.
Outsider.com
