USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Negative’ Comments About Her Daughter

Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a little nervous about welcoming a new member into the family recently. In an Instagram post, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes explained why some concerns set in. According to Brittany, she received “negative” comments about how her daughter, Sterling, might react to...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split

It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Makes Big Announcement About Future of His Career

Following his recent interview for the head coaching job at Stanford, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced he’ll be staying at NBC Sports instead, per On3. As previously reported, Jason Garrett was rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching position at Stanford. The California university cut ties with its former head coach David Shaw after the 2022 season. The former coach only had one winning record in the past force seasons.
STANFORD, CA
Outsider.com

