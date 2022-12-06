There’s been a recent push — it seems mostly from Missouri fans — for the unbeaten Missouri Tigers to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. This week, Mizzou picked up two votes in the poll, which means two voters had them 25th or one voter had them 24th. So, it’s clear they’re closing in on cracking the poll for the first time in a while. And it’s possible that a win on Saturday over the 6th-ranked Jayhawks could be enough to vault them ahead of others receiving votes and into the next week’s poll.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO