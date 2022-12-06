Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released
Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
krcgtv.com
Fatima High School joining upcoming holiday tournaments
Westphalia — Both the Fatima Comets boys' and girls' basketball teams are set to join both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments later this month. Hear from the head coaches of both teams in the video above!
KU Sports
A deeper look at unbeaten Missouri ahead of Saturday's latest edition of the Border War rivalry vs. Kansas
There’s been a recent push — it seems mostly from Missouri fans — for the unbeaten Missouri Tigers to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. This week, Mizzou picked up two votes in the poll, which means two voters had them 25th or one voter had them 24th. So, it’s clear they’re closing in on cracking the poll for the first time in a while. And it’s possible that a win on Saturday over the 6th-ranked Jayhawks could be enough to vault them ahead of others receiving votes and into the next week’s poll.
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
rockmnation.com
Assessing Transfer Portal Quarterbacks for Mizzou Football
On Monday, December 5th, the NCAA transfer portal officially opened for business for football players. As expected, a host of student-athletes entered their names, looking for new homes. While Missouri fans will certainly be disappointed by star receiver Dominic Lovett’s pending exit, the portal has been a great source of talent for coach Eli Drinkwitz in his tenure in Columbia. He added key contributors in the 2021 season and successfully overhauled the defense heading into the 2022 season.
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision
Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
KMZU
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
kjluradio.com
Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen
The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
