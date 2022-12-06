ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
RadarOnline

LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance

The LAPD has responded after Leah Remini demanded the department launch an investigation into Cory Palka. The former police officer handled the paperwork for the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife mysteriously disappeared. Article continues below advertisement. "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina ​​​​​​woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
Shine My Crown

Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail

A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY

