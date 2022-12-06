ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder

In the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders, Connor Shelton committed a mindless penalty. It cost his Los Angeles Rams a realistic chance at three points and for a while, seemed like it could cost them any hope of tying or winning the game. Fortunately for Shelton, he was one-upped later Read more... The post Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?

College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jordan Poole savages salty gambler for complaining about lost bet

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went at a follower on social media who DM’d him after a lost bet. The lesson here is simple: Don’t ever meet your heroes. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole evidently does have time to deal with social media complaints, one by one. Poole replied to a follower who called him out after a lost bet, which the Warriors guard was apparently at least somewhat responsible for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy