San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after...
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
Schertz police seek new clues in unsolved murder of prominent businessman on Christmas Eve 2015
SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz police are urging anyone with clues into the murder of a Schertz businessman in the winter of 2015 to come forward. Christmas Eve 2015, Henry Gutierrez was sitting inside his living room when someone walked in and shot him multiple times. His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.
Atascosa County deputy dies in off-duty accident
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday a deputy died in an accident while he was off duty. Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet. A female passenger in the car with him was injured and taken to the hospital.
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
Felony suspect escaped police custody at NE Baptist Hospital, is still on the run, police say
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest Police Department is warning the public about a felony suspect who escaped police custody. Brandon Torrel Epps is wanted for escaping custody Wednesday in addition to evading with a motor vehicle and multiple felony drug charges, according to police. Authorities said Epps evaded a Windcrest...
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are warning local teens and their parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns after they say unsuspecting citizens have been shot with the gel balls. Police posted a warning to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying they have received multiple 911 calls involving Orbeez guns. “On...
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
Food truck owner robbed, then shot when he tried to go after the suspect who stole his money
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown. It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the location for...
One person dead following shooting in northwest San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting in a northwest-side neighborhood. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park. That's near Braun and Northwest 1604. The San Antonio Police Department spoke to KENS 5 around 4:15 p.m. They said...
Comments / 2