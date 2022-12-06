Yes, there are good places to eat around Union Square. Here are the 17 best. Chances are high that you’ll end up near Union Square at some point, willingly or not. Maybe your family in town won’t leave the city until they joyride on a cable car. Or perhaps it’s the last possible day to make that Nike return you’ve been putting off. Whatever brings you to the area, just know it's more than shops, tourist traps, and The Cheesecake Factory. Great places to eat exist, too. Here are the 17 best restaurants near Union Square.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO