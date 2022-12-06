Read full article on original website
13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots School Spirit Challenge 2022 wraps up with big finale
WALKER, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating the end of our School Spirit Challenge!. Schools across West Michigan joined forces to collect hundreds of toys for Toys for Tots in a friendly competition. Friday morning, many schools stopped by the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studio to take...
Taking Back Control From Slippery Winter Roads!
LANSING, Mich. — As we head deeper into December the threats for icy and slippery road conditions in West Michigan are only going to rise. That’s why the Michigan State Police want you to be prepared. Sergeant John Looney, with the Michigan State Police Precision Driving Unit, says...
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
Third generation first responder among the largest graduating class of paramedics at Life EMS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest class of paramedics from Life EMS Ambulance graduated Thursday evening. It comes as the state is in desperate need of more first responders. Michigan currently needs about 1,000 more EMS workers, and 20 people from Life EMS are joining the ranks to serve...
West Michigan home builders 'stuck' as transformer shortage causes major delays
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Building a new home is taking longer than it used to. There's a shortage of of electrical transformers, and it's leaving some nearly-finished homes unlivable. Supply chain shortages have continued to burden the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's having a huge impact...
Expert: Gas prices expected to keep falling in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holidays get closer, a gas expert is predicting that West Michiganders will see some relief at the pump. Gas prices are on the decline and are expected to keep dropping. Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analysis expert at GasBuddy, says some stations in...
Sus Manos Gleaners in Jenison set to hit 1 millionth donated meal on Friday
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Sus Manos Gleaners in Jenison is scheduled to reach 1 million meals of dehydrated produce prepared and shipped to hungry people around the world—just this year. While there are gleaner organizations like this one in Canada, Sus Manos is the only one of its...
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
Judge orders trial for 5 min in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge...
NCAA suspends Ferris State football player for actions following win over rivals Grand Valley State
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NCAA has suspended a Ferris State wide receiver for his actions following the Bulldog's victory over Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals last weekend. Ferris State topped their rivals Grand Valley State, 24-21 at Lubbers Stadium last weekend. The win allows FSU to advance...
