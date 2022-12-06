ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Taking Back Control From Slippery Winter Roads!

LANSING, Mich. — As we head deeper into December the threats for icy and slippery road conditions in West Michigan are only going to rise. That’s why the Michigan State Police want you to be prepared. Sergeant John Looney, with the Michigan State Police Precision Driving Unit, says...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Judge orders trial for 5 min in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy