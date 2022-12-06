ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kendall College makes hard decision to close the UICA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 40 years, university leaders have decided to cease operations at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in downtown Grand Rapids. Kendall College of Art and Design President, Tara McCrackin, made the announcement in a press release Thursday. The UICA will officially...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

