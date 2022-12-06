Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
Designs finalized for updated playgrounds coming to East GR schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After community input, the City of East Grand Rapids has finalized the designs for updated playground equipment coming to Wealthy Elementary, Lakeside Elementary and Breton Downs Elementary. The playground updates were first approved in 2021 through a voter millage. The millage allows the city to...
Kendall College makes hard decision to close the UICA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 40 years, university leaders have decided to cease operations at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in downtown Grand Rapids. Kendall College of Art and Design President, Tara McCrackin, made the announcement in a press release Thursday. The UICA will officially...
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
The Right Place sees positive future for West Michigan at annual economic outlook presentation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday morning, The Right Place GR gave its annual economic outlook, including its first ever state of the region report. "Given everything we've gone through over the last two years, Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well," says Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
Need for food and gifts increases by 25 percent at Salvation Army in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Kent County is seeing more than a 20 percent increase in requests for food and gifts this holiday season. It comes as the agency is seeing a decrease in donations. About 18,000 families are asking The Salvation Army for help this...
University of Michigan Health-West unveils plans for Wayland health center
WAYLAND, Mich. — The University of Michigan Health-West announced a $10.4 million investment in a new health center that will expand healthcare access and expanded services in the Wayland area. The health network said it wants to meet the growing needs in the Wayland area, and this expansion will...
Kent County Adopt Day, 21 adoptions finalized
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday. Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles. It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very...
'Lights On Creston' shows off neighborhood businesses during holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock struck 6 p.m. Thursday, Creston Brewery was popping -- both downstairs in its restaurant area and upstairs inside a space known as the Golden Age. That's where the brewery hosted an artisan market that saw hundreds of visitors, in what ended up being one of the highlights of a neighborhood-wide event.
$4 million dedicated to domestic violence court creation in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in Kent County. The award comes as domestic violence-related homicides are on track to double this year compared to last year. The Domestic Violence Community Coordinated...
West Michigan athletes bring holiday cheer, hope others will follow suit
SPARTA, Michigan — Seeing a baseball team getting together in the cold month of December may not be what you'd expect to see. But come Friday night, the Sparta High School baseball team will get together for some hard work at the Sparta Early Childhood Center. The baseball team...
Pfizer announces $750 million Kalamazoo County expansion adding 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer's largest manufacturing site is getting even bigger. Monday, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million new investment in the Kalamazoo County facility that will expand capacity. This upgrade will allow the company to...
Muskegon Heights High School students stage walkout to voice frustration at board meeting
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Shortly before the Muskegon Heights Board of Education began its meeting Friday, dozens of students could be seen exiting the nearby high school building in protest. Parents told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the school had gone into lockdown earlier Friday in anticipation of the protest,...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
West Michigan home builders 'stuck' as transformer shortage causes major delays
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Building a new home is taking longer than it used to. There's a shortage of of electrical transformers, and it's leaving some nearly-finished homes unlivable. Supply chain shortages have continued to burden the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's having a huge impact...
Boston Square Community Hub coming soon to the Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More changes are coming soon to the Boston Square neighborhood in Grand Rapids, including a brand-new community hub that will bring additional resources to the neighborhood. The Kent County Board of Commissioners recently awarded the project $4 million in federal COVID relief funds. It will...
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0