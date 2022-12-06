ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Smith, Joiner lead NC State to victory in Heritage Game

RALEIGHT — In its annual Heritage game at Reynolds Coliseum, NC State got its old barn rocking as they rolled over the Coppin State 94-72 Tuesday night. Guards Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith combined for 62 points to lead the Wolfpack. NC State (8-2, 0-1 ACC) 52.2% from the...
RALEIGH, NC
College Basketball Roundup: Roach leads No. 15 Duke past Iowa

NEW YORK — Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and No. 15 Duke led virtually the entire way in a 74-62 victory over Iowa on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. With cancer survivor Dick Vitale calling the game for ESPN,...
DURHAM, NC
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

PALMDALE, Calif. — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30...
PALMDALE, CA
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County

Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Working Out While High Seems To Be The Next Fitness Craze

Trainer Morgan English began smoking marijuana before she works out. Now, she owns and teaches classes for Stoned+Toned, a fitness company that blends cannabis and fitness in pursuit of community and a more pleasurable workout. The Los Angeles-based company is among those betting big on the legal cannabis boom bringing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen

RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
RALEIGH, NC
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

