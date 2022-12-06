Read full article on original website
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
nsjonline.com
Smith, Joiner lead NC State to victory in Heritage Game
RALEIGHT — In its annual Heritage game at Reynolds Coliseum, NC State got its old barn rocking as they rolled over the Coppin State 94-72 Tuesday night. Guards Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith combined for 62 points to lead the Wolfpack. NC State (8-2, 0-1 ACC) 52.2% from the...
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Roundup: Roach leads No. 15 Duke past Iowa
NEW YORK — Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and No. 15 Duke led virtually the entire way in a 74-62 victory over Iowa on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. With cancer survivor Dick Vitale calling the game for ESPN,...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nsjonline.com
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
PALMDALE, Calif. — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30...
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
wnns.com
Working Out While High Seems To Be The Next Fitness Craze
Trainer Morgan English began smoking marijuana before she works out. Now, she owns and teaches classes for Stoned+Toned, a fitness company that blends cannabis and fitness in pursuit of community and a more pleasurable workout. The Los Angeles-based company is among those betting big on the legal cannabis boom bringing...
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
nsjonline.com
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen
RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
nsjonline.com
Combined $75,000 reward offered in Moore County substation attacks
RALEIGH — A reward of up to $75,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attacks on the power substations in Moore County. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a press release on Dec. 7 announcing that...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles doesn't want to prosecute criminals if they are illegal immigrants
What happens when you prioritize letting criminals out of jail and mix that with extreme support for sanctuary city policies?. You end up with Los Angeles, which now plans to let criminals off the hook if they also happen to be in the country illegally. Los Angeles County District Attorney...
Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach
Lana Del Rey's newest single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd," was released Wednesday. It's a reference to Long Beach's Jergins Tunnel. The post Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
