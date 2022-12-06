Faribault school board accepts $1.1 million anti-drug grant aimed at BIPOC students

Read full article on original website
U of M College of Pharmacy receives grant to continue work on contraceptive development
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (12/07/2022) - With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, contraceptive use in the United States is on peoples' minds more than ever. While there are 12 types of contraceptives readily available for women, there are only two for men - condoms and vasectomies. In a 2019 survey from the Male Contraceptive Initiative, 70% of U.S. men aged 18 to 44 said "they are very or somewhat interested in new male contraception."
ATF posts $5,000 reward in fire that ravaged vacant Lyndale Av. apartment building
Federal officials on Tuesday announced they are offering $5,000 for information behind the fire last week that tore through a vacant Minneapolis apartment building. The reward in connection with the blaze at 2312 S. Lyndale Av. on Saturday is being posted even though investigators have yet to deem the fire suspicious.
Robert James Thompson
Robert James Thompson, age 72 of Minneapolis, Minnesota journeyed to the Spirit World on December 5, 2022. Robert was born November 24, 1950, in White Earth, Minnesota the son of Melvin Jackson and Elizabeth Marion Thompson. Robert was a proud Vietnam Veteran who worked hard as a roofer for many years and worked at UPS for 25 years. Robert loved to cook and barbeque for family, go to powwows, listen to Ol' Hank Williams and powwow music, enjoyed watching Charles Bronson and Jackie Chan Movies, and the Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed fishing. Robert loved and adored his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild very much.
