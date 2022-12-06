Faribault school board accepts $1.1 million anti-drug grant aimed at BIPOC students

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (12/07/2022) - With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, contraceptive use in the United States is on peoples' minds more than ever. While there are 12 types of contraceptives readily available for women, there are only two for men - condoms and vasectomies. In a 2019 survey from the Male Contraceptive Initiative, 70% of U.S. men aged 18 to 44 said "they are very or somewhat interested in new male contraception."

