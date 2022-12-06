Read full article on original website
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
wjbc.com
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
Central Illinois Proud
Toys for Tots event happening in Canton
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA state football title games big boom to BN economy
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — High school football just ended, but the excitement is just beginning in the Twin Cities. 25,000 fans over two days, will come to Normal for the IHSA state championship games. Those 25,000-plus fans will spend money in local bars, shops and hotels. The annual Thanksgiving...
Central Illinois Proud
Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds
Central Illinois Proud
ISHA football playoffs to be in Bloomington 2023-2027
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors formally announced Wednesday that they have approved a contract to have the IHSA Football State Finals played at Illinois State University from 2023 until 2027. The contract with ISU and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors...
IHSA picks Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium as football state championship host spot
(WCIA)– The IHSA have made a decision on where the high school football state championship will be played from here on out. After a vote this morning, they decided to pick Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium as the football state final host site. The IHSA has been wanting a consistent location. The championships have been bouncing […]
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Central Illinois Proud
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
bradleyscout.com
Hannah, Braves escape last-second thriller at SIUE
A full-court heave, an inbound frenzy and a showdown between two in-state schools. “I knew he was going to make it, it was just a feeling,” Bradley junior guard Duke Deen said. “I’ve been in a lot of games like this and [the ball] always finds a way to go in.”
Central Illinois Proud
Construction on Glen Avenue in Peoria pausing for winter
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on W. Glen Ave. between Knoxville Ave. and N. Sheridan Rd. has been stopped due to winter weather, according to a press release from the City of Peoria. W. Glen Ave. will reopen to traffic by midmorning on Friday, December 9th. Motorists are urged to...
977wmoi.com
Canton-Native Boomer Grigsby to be Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
Illinois State University football great Boomer Grigsby will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame today. The Canton, Illinois native is set to become a member fo the 2022 Class. Grigsby was a three-time First-Team All-American from 2002 to 2004 and the Football Championship Subdivision career leader in total and solo tackles. He was also a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fashion Show Toy Drive
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas is right around the corner. Brian and AJ Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning & Good Day Central Illinois Friday to tell viewers about their upcoming toy drive. You can drop of toys at A Sharp Effect...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder
EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Network ready to get feet on the ground running
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Safety Network members have been trying to figure out problems and solutions to violence in Peoria for the past year and a half. At Friday’s meeting, members began discussing which neighborhoods they planned to go to, who to talk to, and how to lower violence.
25newsnow.com
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
25newsnow.com
Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Illinois Proud
Romance and engagement at the East Peoria Festival of Lights
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night. After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.
