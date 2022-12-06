St. Paul police shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
BCA: Man exchanged gunfire before fatal shooting by St. Paul police officer; family demands answers
Surveillance video shows that a St. Paul Police sergeant exchanged gunfire with the man shot and killed during the Monday night encounter, according to the the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA identified Sgt. Cody Blanshan as the officer who fired at 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson, while releasing details...
Polygamous leader had child brides, called himself 'prophet'
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found...
Red Lake Community Candy Bag Giveaway - December 19, 2022
Fix Minnesota's Water and Transportation Infrastructure
Saint Paul, MN — In response to a $17.6 billion-dollar surplus forecasted in the state budget, Minnesota’s infrastructure union, LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota released the following statement:. “Now is the time for our state leaders to make substantial structural investments in transportation and water infrastructure,” said Joel...
Red Lake 7th grade class visits the Reif Art Center in Grand Rapids in November 2022
In November, the Red Lake 7th grade class traveled to see Doktor Kaboom! in Grand Rapids at The Reif Art Center. Doktor Kaboom! blends both theater and science to share spectacular science experiments designed to involve, excite, and entertain. Be sure to ask your 7th grader about the trip!
Numerous respiratory viruses are keeping the pressure on Minnesota hospitals
The prevalence of numerous respiratory viruses is making it tough for Minnesotans to know the cause of their illnesses this winter - and straining the state's hospital capacity. Thursday's weekly update showed that Minnesota had 8,308 inpatient hospital beds occupied on Dec. 1. Overcrowding has been higher on only 14...
Artist's Christmas Sale - December 15 & 16, 2022 - 10 AM - 6 PM
Minnesota awards nearly $100M in grants to extend broadband in state
Minnesota announced on Thursday nearly $100 million in broadband grants, the largest investment in broadband in state history. The money will fund 61 projects and is expected to extend high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties. Under stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, people...
Minnesota's projected budget surplus soars to $17.6 billion
Minnesota's budget surplus has ballooned to a historic $17.6 billion amid lower spending and larger tax collections, triggering a flood of ideas for how to spend the extra cash. A funding boost for classrooms, climate change investments and potential tax relief are all on the table for Democrats, who will...
During Visit to Klamath River, Secretary Haaland Announces Four Tribal Water Projects
HORNBROOK, Calif. — The Department of the Interior announced today that four Tribal water projects in Oregon and California's Klamath River Basin will receive $5.8 million through the Bureau of Reclamation to restore aquatic ecosystems, improve the resilience of habitats, and mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought crisis. The funding is made available through Reclamation's Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program.
Inside the making of the Red Lake football story
Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the state of leadership on Minnesota sports teams, noting that the void with the Timberwolves stands out just as much as the strong leadership the Wild and Vikings seem to have. The Twins, meanwhile, continue to pursue Carlos Correa - with leadership being a big piece of his value as well.
Xcel withdraws 2023 rate hike request in compromise with state regulators
Xcel Energy on Tuesday dropped its highly contested request for a $122 million rate increase in 2023. In return, state regulators approved accounting changes that they believe would benefit the utility and its ratepayers. Minnesota's largest electricity provider had asked the state for a 6% increase to the average residential...
Warriors edged out by Mountain-Iron-Buhl 97-93 in Tuesday night thriller
Final from MIB, it was a shoot out on the Iron Range, [MIB clips the Warriors 97-93]. Jack Brown led the way [for Red Lake] with 29 points, Gerald Kingbird Jr. finished with 22 and Cade Beaulieu hit 20 as the boys battled back from down 14 against a very good and top ranked team in Class A.
