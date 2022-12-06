With so many ups and downs ever since the Mouse House took over the franchise in 2012, Star Wars fans appear to be in a state of perpetual concern, even over projects that have already proven their merit and then some. The Mandalorian is the perfect case in point for this phenomenon, with many of its viewers constantly wondering if the upcoming third season can keep the magic alive. Well, the majority of the community seems to still retain faith in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but is there really any cause for worry?

3 DAYS AGO