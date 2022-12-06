Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Mandalorian’ fans express concern over season 3 as the final ‘Flash’ run on The CW gets a premiere date
With so many ups and downs ever since the Mouse House took over the franchise in 2012, Star Wars fans appear to be in a state of perpetual concern, even over projects that have already proven their merit and then some. The Mandalorian is the perfect case in point for this phenomenon, with many of its viewers constantly wondering if the upcoming third season can keep the magic alive. Well, the majority of the community seems to still retain faith in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but is there really any cause for worry?
Box office preview: ‘Black Panther 2’ will enjoy its final weekend at #1
It’s been almost two months since we’ve had a weekend as bad as the one we’re about to have, but at least “Black Panther 2″ should keep its run going by enjoying its fifth and final weekend at #1. Next week will offer a light at the end of the horizon with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” opening, in hopes of getting people back into theaters. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. This Friday, Focus Features is expanding the dramatic “Spoiler Alert,” starring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldrich, into over 600 theaters, after platforming in six theaters...
The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film
Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
