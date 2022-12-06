Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 47, South Warren 39
Ashland Blazer 86, George Washington, W.Va. 52
Beth Haven 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 26
Bourbon Co. 81, Robertson County 61
Breckinridge Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 28
Casey Co. 58, Wayne Co. 51
Dayton 51, Villa Madonna 41
Estill Co. 51, Nicholas Co. 49
Floyd Central 75, Knott Co. Central 72
Greenup Co. 60, Fleming Co. 54
Harlan Co. 66, Barbourville 29
Hart Co. 50, Central Hardin 45
Heritage Christian Academy 52, Fort Campbell 21
Hopkins Co. Central 70, Dawson Springs 41
Jackson Co. 54, Perry Co. Central 47
Johnson Central 52, Belfry 30
Letcher County Central 73, Cordia 12
Lewis Co. 54, Bath Co. 49
Lex. Christian 46, Model 26
Lou. Christian Academy 73, John Hardin 60
Lou. Shawnee 51, Caverna 41
Madison Central 56, Lex. Henry Clay 38
Madisonville-North Hopkins 70, Trigg Co. 33
Mason Co. 33, Bracken Co. 31
McCreary Central 71, Garrard Co. 45
Menifee Co. 70, Lee Co. 27
Paintsville 52, Betsy Layne 37
Pendleton Co. 52, Bishop Brossart 50
Pike Co. Central 63, Prestonsburg 59, OT
Powell Co. 57, Bluegrass United Home 49
Pulaski Co. 52, Danville 40
Raceland 45, Lou. Valley 40
Rowan Co. 76, West Carter 38
Russell 64, East Carter 11
Spencer Co. 54, Bardstown 38
Todd Co. Central 53, Butler Co. 36
Webster Co. 54, Hopkinsville 53, OT
West Jessamine 47, Boyle Co. 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0