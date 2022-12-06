Monday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 47, South Warren 39

Ashland Blazer 86, George Washington, W.Va. 52

Beth Haven 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 26

Bourbon Co. 81, Robertson County 61

Breckinridge Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 28

Casey Co. 58, Wayne Co. 51

Dayton 51, Villa Madonna 41

Estill Co. 51, Nicholas Co. 49

Floyd Central 75, Knott Co. Central 72

Greenup Co. 60, Fleming Co. 54

Harlan Co. 66, Barbourville 29

Hart Co. 50, Central Hardin 45

Heritage Christian Academy 52, Fort Campbell 21

Hopkins Co. Central 70, Dawson Springs 41

Jackson Co. 54, Perry Co. Central 47

Johnson Central 52, Belfry 30

Letcher County Central 73, Cordia 12

Lewis Co. 54, Bath Co. 49

Lex. Christian 46, Model 26

Lou. Christian Academy 73, John Hardin 60

Lou. Shawnee 51, Caverna 41

Madison Central 56, Lex. Henry Clay 38

Madisonville-North Hopkins 70, Trigg Co. 33

Mason Co. 33, Bracken Co. 31

McCreary Central 71, Garrard Co. 45

Menifee Co. 70, Lee Co. 27

Paintsville 52, Betsy Layne 37

Pendleton Co. 52, Bishop Brossart 50

Pike Co. Central 63, Prestonsburg 59, OT

Powell Co. 57, Bluegrass United Home 49

Pulaski Co. 52, Danville 40

Raceland 45, Lou. Valley 40

Rowan Co. 76, West Carter 38

Russell 64, East Carter 11

Spencer Co. 54, Bardstown 38

Todd Co. Central 53, Butler Co. 36

Webster Co. 54, Hopkinsville 53, OT

West Jessamine 47, Boyle Co. 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

