On Sunday afternoon, freshman forward Chyra Evans played her first quality minutes of the season in the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Northwestern. Sidelined with an injury for the first three games of the season, she didn’t dress until the Wolverines embarked on their first road trip of the year at Fairfield. Before facing the Wildcats, Evans had played less than four minutes, which came against Air Force and Baylor after each game had already been decided.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO