Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
Austin Harrouff, then a college sophomore, randomly attacked the married couple after wandering into their garage in 2016 A 25-year-old Fla. man accused of murdering a random couple — and attempting to eat one of the victims' faces — has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, multiple outlets report. He will serve no prison time. Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two charges of first-degree murder. Though a trial was expected to begin on Monday, a judge instead accepted a plea deal for Harrouff. The killer...
Mongols biker who killed cop during raid agrees to manslaughter plea after 2 murder acquittals
David Martinez had insisted at two trials that he did not know it was SWAT officers raiding his home when he fired a shotgun, saying he believed it was Mongols coming for him.
‘I Do Forgive You’: Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker During Pooch Theft Is Forgiven by Victim Before Being Sentenced to Decades in Prison
The man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs and shot her dog walker in the process of the heist has been sentenced to spend 21 years in prison. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, James Howard Jackson, 19, accepted a plea deal for 21 years in prison on one count of attempted murder. The defendant pleaded no contest to the charge that stemmed from the February 2021 theft.
Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison, Confronted by Victim in Court
Almost two years after he was shot in the chest and left bleeding on a sidewalk because he refused to hand over Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer was in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as the man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Fischer, 41, flew to California for the occasion and gave an emotional victims impact statement shortly after gunman James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike. The last-minute plea deal led prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons...
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep
Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent. “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
A Pennsylvania man who beat his mother to death in 2019 before dumping her body in her bathtub and taking pictures of himself with her corpse has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. On Thursday, David Sumney, 33, of South Fayette, was sentenced two months after he...
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Rapper and reality tv star Blueface was arrested today outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Las Vegas according to eyewitnesses on the scene. Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, were surrounded by a few officers in unmarked cars in what appears to be an undercover operation. Officers were issuing an arrest warrant for Johnathan Jamall Porter for charges that include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun in a building, house, or vehicle.
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
The victims, Maria and Benison Tran’s teenage son, witnessed the murders. Devin Williams JrPhoto byimage Courtesy of Dublin PD. On September 7, around midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call saying that an intruder had broken into their Dublin, California, home. Six people were sleeping in the home at the time, and two shots had awoken the household.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Ex-Convict Found With Friend's Severed Head In Stolen Truck Sentenced To 18 Years
Eric Holland was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his friend Richard Miller, whose remains were found in a stolen truck driven by Holland. An ex-convict who was found with the dismembered corpse of a friend in the back of the stolen...
SC Couple Arrested For Allegedly Failing To Intervene In Woman’s Fatal Beating, Newborn’s Death
An arrest warrant states Michael and Melissa Burnett — who are related to murder suspect Tyler Wilkins — did nothing during the two hours they reportedly heard Clarrissa Winchester beg for her life. More arrests have been made in connection with the investigation surrounding a murdered South Carolina...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
