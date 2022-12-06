Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28th-Dec. 4th as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 11th, at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 12th . If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES (NOV. 28-DEC. 4):

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

FOOTBALL

PASSING STARS

Darius Bailey, DeSoto QB

Bailey was 16-of-25 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 60-24 win over Harker Heights in the Region II-6A DII championship game on Friday.

Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer QB

Arnold, an Oklahoma Sooners commit, accounted for 452 total yards and six TDs to help the Wildcats secure a 45-21 win over Southlake Carroll in a battle of unbeaten teams Saturday in the Region I-6A DII championship game. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also ran 27 times for 149 yards and four rushing TDs.

Sawyer Anderson, Dallas Parish Episcopal QB

Anderson threw for 256 yards and two TDs on 11-of-20 passing and ran four times for 32 yards and a rushing touchdown to lead the Panthers to their fourth straight state title in a 38-14 win over Plano Prestonwood in the TAPPS Division I state championship on Friday.

Cash McCollum, China Spring QB

McCollum led the defending 4A DII state champion Cougars to a gritty 31-14 win over previously unbeaten Anna in the Region II-4A DI championship game on Friday night. He threw for 86 yards, a touchdown and an INT on 10-of-14 passing and scrambled 11 times for 61 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.

Hauss Hejny, Aledo QB

Hejny completed 15 for 19 pass attempts for 278 yards and three TDs to lead the Bearcats to their 12th straight win, a 42-21 victory over district rival Burleson Centennial in the Region I-5A DI championship game on Saturday.

Demetrius Brisbon Jr., Tyler Chapel Hill QB

Brisbon racked up 138 yards, a touchdown and an INT through the air on 8-of-11 passing in to help the Bulldogs squeak past district rival Kilgore in a 24-21 win Friday night in the Region III-4A DI championship game.

Jaxon Baize, Boerne QB

Baize played a major role in preserving Boerne’s perfect season and helping the Greyhounds improves to 14-0 for the first time in school history, completing 12 of 16 passes for 214 yards and three TDs in the Boerne’s 49-19 win against previously unbeaten Corpus Christi Calallen in the Region IV-4A DI championship game on Friday.

Hudson White, Glen Rose QB

Bullock threw for 190 yards and four TDs on 12-of-19 passing and scrambled 15 times for 236 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in the Tigers’ blowout 62-14 win in the Region I-4A DII championship game against Monahans.

Will Overman, Gunter QB

Overman was 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown while scrambling 10 times for 90 rushing yards in the undefeated Tigers’ 31-7 win against Holliday in the Region II-3A DII championship game.

Camren Cavalier, Canadian QB

Cavalier was virtually unstoppable in the Region I-3A DII championship game and accounted for all six of his teams touchdowns in a 45-10 rout of Wall. He threw for 233 yards and four TDs on 11-of-15 passing and tacked on an additional 86 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 11 carries for the Wildcats.

Boston Seahorn, Big Sandy Harmony QB

Seahorn was a dangerous playmaker through the air and on the ground in the Eagles’ 36-22 victory over Newton in the Region III-3A DII championship game on Friday night. He ran for 132 yards and four rushing TDs on 26 carries and also completed 14 of 24 passes for 214 yards and a passing touchdown.

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 202 yards and a touchdown to power the Bears to a 35-14 win over Cooper in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night in the Region II-2A DI championship game. He also scrambled for 156 rushing yards and four touchdown runs on 21 carries, accounting for all five of Timpson’s TDs.

Jonah Ross, Mart QB

Ross went off in the Panthers’ dominant 56-6 win over Lovelady in the Region III-2A DII championship game. He scrambled for 172 rushing yards and four TDs while completing six of 11 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Brazos Beck, New Home QB

Beck threw for 307 yards and four TDs and added a rushing touchdown to lead New Home to a 45-20 win over Wellington in the Region I-2A DII championship game.

Cole Chapman, Albany QB

Chapman completed 15 of 19 passes for 314 yards and five TDs through the air to lead the Lions to a blowout 66-34 victory against Collinsville in the Region II-2A DII championship game on Friday night. He also scrambled nine times for 63 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns for Albany.

Denim Johnson, Houston C.E. King QB

Johnson had his best passing performance of the season for C.E. King Friday night at NRG Stadium, throwing for 478 yards and four touchdowns on 35-of-57 passing in a 56-34 shootout loss to Katy in the Region III-6A DII championship game in the Panthers’ first regional finals appearance in program history.

Tyler Moody, Brock QB

Moody helped the Eagles improve to 10-4 this season and extend their now 10-game winning streak with a 30-19 victory over Whitesboro in the Region I-3A DI championship game. He threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-31 passing to go along with 40 rushing yards.

Jaiden Clay, Edna QB

Clay was instrumental in the Cowboys’ 40-21 win against previously undefeated Llano in the Region IV-3A DI championship game on Thursday night. He racked up 149 yards and two TDs through the air and 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Edna.

Elijah Durrette, Corpus Christi Veterans QB

Durrette led the way offensively for the Eagles in their 20-14 victory over PSJA North in the Region IV-5A DI championship game on Saturday night. He finished a 12-of-21 passing performance with 231 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

RUSHING STARS

Seth Davis, Katy RB

Davis, a Mississippi State Bulldogs commit, had a huge night on the ground for the Tigers, rumbling for 301 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries, as Katy stayed undefeated and beat C.E. King 56-34 on Friday at NRG Stadium in the Region III-6A DII championship game.

Caden Durham, Duncanville RB

Durham put the Panthers’ offense on his back Saturday afternoon against Spring Westfield, rushing for 240 yards and four touchdowns — accounting for all of his team’s TDs — on 26 carries to lead unbeaten Duncanville to a 28-21 victory in the Region II-6A DI championship game.

Taylor Tatum, Longview RB

Tatum powered the Lobos’ offense by finding the end zone five times, accounting for all of Longview’s touchdowns in a 37-21 win over previously undefeated Mansfield Timberview in the Region II-5A DI championship game on Friday. He finished with 196 rushing yards and four touchdown runs on 30 carries and also caught a 24-yard touchdown reception.

Danny Green, South Oak Cliff RB

Green ended a huge day on the ground for the Bears with 28 carries for 200 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in South Oak Cliff’s 30-16 win over Melissa in the Region II-5A DII championship game on Friday.

Alex Witt, Austin Vandegrift RB

Witt tallied 14 carries for 148 yards and two rushing TDs in the Vipers’ 27-24 win over Dripping Springs on Friday night in the Region IV-6A DII championship game.

Bryson Washington, Franklin RB/DB

Washington, a Baylor Bears commit, scored the game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in Franklin’s 24-21 victory against Columbus in the Region III-3A DI championship game on Friday. He finished with 100 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 23 carries for the unbeaten Lions.

RJ Bunnell, Argyle RB

Bunnell rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to pace the Eagles’ offense Friday night in a defensive game against Abilene Wylie, leading unbeaten Argyle to a 35-28 win in the Region I-5A DI championship game.

Zach Hernandez, Dallas Christian RB

Hernandez had 20 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the Chargers’ 24-0 win against Cypress Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state championship game.

Nate Palmer, Decatur RB

Palmer carried the ball 23 times for 170 rushing yards and two touchdown runs and also caught seven passes for 49 receiving yards to help the Eagles beat Wichita Falls 35-21 in the Region I-4A DI championship game on Friday.

Johnny Ball, Wimberley RB

Ball caught fire during Wimberley’s 49-30 victory over Lago Vista in the Region IV-4A DII championship game on Friday night, rushing for 303 yards and five TDs on 22 carries for the undefeated Texans.

KD Matlock, Carthage RB

Matlock logged 10 carries for 144 rushing yards and scored on two of the Bulldogs’ five touchdown runs in a lopsided 45-14 win against Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday in the Region II-4A DII championship game. He also caught three passes for 37 receiving yards.

Damien Jackson, Malakoff RB

Jackson shined in the Tigers’ 41-19 victory against Brownwood in the Region II-3A DI championship game, leading Malakoff offensively with 161 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs on just nine carries in the victory.

Luke Torbert, Crawford QB/DB

Torbert scored on a 71-yard touchdown run, the Pirates’ longest offensive play of the night, during the first quarter of the Region II-2A DI championship game against Tolar. He ran for 168 rushing yards, threw for 48 yards and caught a victory-clinching interception with 29 seconds remaining to lift Crawford to a gritty 14-7 win against Tolar on Friday night in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Delvin Gantt, Burton RB

Gantt scored two of Burton’s four rushing TDs on touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards to lead the unbeaten Panthers to a 27-7 win over Granger in the Region IV-2A DII championship game.

Tycen Williams, Cuero RB

Williams helped power the Gobblers’ epic rally Friday afternoon during a wild 58-56 triple overtime comeback win against Silsbee in the Region III-4A DII championship game. He rumbled for 165 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground on 19 carries for Cuero and also caught three passes for 71 receiving yards and a touchdown grab.

RECEIVING STARS

Javan Henry, Prosper WR

Henry caught a game-high four passes for 108 receiving yards and snagged two of Prosper’s three touchdown grabs, as the Eagles defeated Lewisville 24-13 in the Region I-6A DI championship game on Saturday.

Braylon Gardoni, Fort Bend Christian WR

Gardoni shined Friday afternoon in the TAPPS Division II state championship game, catching eight passes for 188 receiving yards and both his team’s touchdown catches to lead Fort Bend Christian to its second straight TAPPS state title in a 42-30 shootout win over Fort Worth All Saints.

Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee WR

Miller hauled in a game-high six receptions for 113 yards and three TDs on touchdown catches of 28, 27 and 9 yards in Silsbee’s 58-56 triple overtime loss to Cuero in the Region III-4A DII championship game on Friday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Will Magids, Austin Westlake DB

Magids made a big impact for the Chaparrals defensively with three tackles (two solo), two interceptions and a TFL, as Austin Westlake cruised to its 54th win in a row with a blowout 47-7 victory against San Antonio Brennan on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Carlton Schrank, Liberty Hill FS

Schrank made several pivotal plays on defense and special teams to help the Panthers seal a 63-43 victory over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the Region IV-5A DII championship game on Friday night. He tallied a team-high 14 tackles (seven solo), two pass deflections, two interceptions and blocked a field goal for Liberty Hill.

Andres Sandoval, Port Neches-Groves K

Sandoval was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts — drilling kicks of 45, 38, and 37 yards — to help Port Neches-Groves stun district rival Fort Bend Marshall in a 29-21 upset win in the Region III-5A DII championship game to send the Indians to the state semifinals for the first time since 1999.

Jacoby Davis, Galena Park North Shore CB

Davis intercepted a pass and scored on a 22-yard, pick-six touchdown on North Shore’s first defensive series of the game Friday night, sparking a dominant performance for the unbeaten Mustangs in a 38-7 win in the Region III-6A DI championship game against district rival Humble Atascocita.

Ti’Shaun Davis, Poth DB/WR

Davis picked off two passes defensively, accounting for half of Poth’s four INTs, and also caught two passes for 69 receiving yards offensively to help the Pirates seal a 12-6 victory over El Maton Tidehaven on Friday night in the Region IV-3A DII championship game.

Will Scott, Hawley WR/DB

Scott tallied seven solo tackles defensively, caught three passes for 57 yards and a receiving touchdown on offense and also scored on a 73-yard kick return touchdown to help the Bearcats stay undefeated with a dominant 40-7 win against Cisco in the Region I-2A DI championship game on Friday night.

Harrison Robinson, College Station LB

Robinson starred in the Cougars’ dramatic 26-21 victory against Smithson Valley in the Region III-5A DI championship game on Saturday afternoon. He finished with 10 solo tackles and a tackle for loss, including the decisive stop defensively on a fourth-and-goal run by the Rangers as time expired to send College Station back to the state semifinals for the second straight season.

Jordan King, Refugio LB/RB

King scored on a 19-yard touchdown run during the third quarter to bring the Bobcats within a score of district rival Shiner and then defensively forced a fumble on the Comanches’ final play of the game to help seal a 27-21 win for Refugio over back-to-back state champion Shiner on Friday in the Region IV-2A DI championship game.