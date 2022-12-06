ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena, LA

kalb.com

Many Tigers on pace to have best defensive season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a history of being one of the top defenses in the state. In 2014, they allowed 10 points per game. In 2020, they allowed 15 points per game, and this year, teams only scored 89 points on them, which is less than seven points per game.
MANY, LA
kalb.com

Northwood-Lena boys win in Parkway doubleheader, girls fall

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gator girls and boys both played the Parkway Panthers at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The girls tipped things off first and trailed early in the game as the Lady Panthers went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter. Then things started to come alive for the Lady Gators as they cut the lead down to five. However, they could not get much momentum throughout the game.
LENA, LA
kalb.com

Many’s 2022 defensive unit ready to cap off historic season

MANY, La. (KALB) - Heading into state championship week, there might not be a better overall defensive unit in the state than what the Many Tigers have compiled in 2022. Against some of the top competition in the state, including games against Haughton, Newman, St. James and other schools that made the playoffs this season, Many’s defense has stood tall allowing their opponents to average less than seven points per game.
MANY, LA
kalb.com

Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
TIOGA, LA
CBS 42

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches

When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

2022 Pineville Christmas Parade

Amendment surrounding books on ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ up for RPL. A proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s collection development policy, focused on content available for children and teens, has sparked controversy on social media about the possibility of preventing content related to topics involving sexual orientation and gender identity.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Child safety seat check in Alexandria on Dec. 10

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police and other certified technicians will be available to check your kids’ safety seats on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Walker Buick GMC (1616 MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria. No appointment is necessary and the seat check will take...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-involved structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

