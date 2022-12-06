LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gator girls and boys both played the Parkway Panthers at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The girls tipped things off first and trailed early in the game as the Lady Panthers went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter. Then things started to come alive for the Lady Gators as they cut the lead down to five. However, they could not get much momentum throughout the game.

