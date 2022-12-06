Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
crowdfundinsider.com
Plaid, Airwallex Partner on Payments
Airwallex has partnered with open banking platform Plaid. The agreement will see Airwallex offer an integrated solution for Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments. Airwallex said this will enable a more seamless and cost-efficient way to authorize debits from bank accounts into Airwallex accounts. Users will be able to verify bank accounts in the US instantly.
crowdfundinsider.com
Nubank Announces Equity Capitalization of $330M, Raising 2022 Investment in Mexico to $1.3B
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, announced an equity capitalization of $330 million, which will be “invested to finance the expansion of the company’s portfolio, increase penetration across market segments and strengthen its operations and long term commitment in Mexico.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech
C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
crowdfundinsider.com
Starling Bank Now Offers Virtual Cards
Popular digital bank Starling Bank has announced new virtual cards along with features that can be incorporated into the tech. Starling Bank said that virtual cards are now available for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. The features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets.
crowdfundinsider.com
Countering Inflation, ZOPA Raises Entry Pay by 20%
Digital bank Zopa has distributed a note that they are “bucking the trend” and raising entry-level pay by around 20% as other firms are letting people go. Starting pay for entry-level positions now commences at £27,000 – an amount that Zopa states is 25% a living wage in London.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
crowdfundinsider.com
Operative Intelligence Secures $3.5M to Enhance Enterprise Contact Centers
Operative Intelligence, which claims to be the first purpose-built Demand-Insights-as-a-Service platform, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round “to significantly expand its team and scale its customer intelligence product capabilities for the world’s leading enterprise companies.”. The investment round was “led by Bonfire Ventures with additional participation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities: ADDX Tokenizes Venture Debt, Lists on Exchange
ADDX has announced another digital security available for investors on its digital asset exchange. The most recent security is a venture debt offering by Innoven Capital – a JV between Seviora (a Temasek subsidiary) and UOB. The $50 million fund combines a fixed return as well as the possibility for capital gain. As the security has been tokenized, ADDX notes that minimum investments start at USD $20,000.00 as opposed to the norm of around $5 million. ADDX leverages blockchain technology as well as smart contracts to automate manual processes. This allows ADDX to make the fund available in fractional units at scale and to enable secondary trading by investors on the ADDX exchange.
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Expands Crypto Buy, Sell, Hold Service to Luxembourg
Luxembourg is a country known for its “strong” focus on innovation and is one of the world’s “leading” financial centers, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is pleased to announce that they will be “expanding PayPal’s cryptocurrency services to eligible Luxembourgish customers in the coming days.”
crowdfundinsider.com
MarketTime, Fintech Firm Balance to Launch B2B Payments Solution
MarketTime, the provider of order-writing, business intelligence and B2B eCommerce platforms in the industry, has announced its payments solution will be powered by Balance, the B2B payments experience company “offering the first online checkout built for businesses.”. Balance claims it is “flipping the old, complacent ways of B2B transacting...
crowdfundinsider.com
Zodia Custody Introduces Interchange, Ensuring Client Assets are Protected While Trading
Zodia Custody, a crypto-asset service provider backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has “developed and launched a new service: Interchange.”. The service “offers an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models on exchanges. Using Interchange, clients can keep their assets with Zodia Custody, while mirroring holdings on exchanges.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Avant Raises $250 Million of Debt and Preferred Equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit
Avant has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds, according to a release. Avant is an online lender that targets alternative assets like specialty finance, leasing, structured products and more. Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant, said the money will fuel their credit portfolio enabling a “stronger competitive advantage.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Molten Ventures Leads Investment in Cybersecurity Firm Vaultree
Vaultree, a cybersecurity firm, has raised a $12.8 million series A round led by Molten Ventures – along with Ten Eleven Ventures. Vaultree offers encryption services that allow for the processing of large amounts of data, including in financial services. In the event of a leak, Vaultree’s data-in-use encryption persists, rendering the data unusable for perpetrators.
crowdfundinsider.com
BDx Indonesia Appoints Agus Hartono Wijaya to Lead Data Center Modernization
BDx Indonesia, a joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and the largest wholesale data center and cloud-focused operations creating digital infrastructure in the Indonesian market, is pleased “to announce the appointment of Mr. Agus Hartono Wijaya as President Director and CEO of BDx Indonesia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Airwallex to Accelerate Growth in APAC with New CRO, APAC GM
Global fintech platform Airwallex is pleased to announce that Kai Wu has been jointly appointed “as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Asia-Pacific General Manager (APAC GM).”. Kai has “held a number of senior positions at Airwallex for close to five years, including as Chief Financial Officer...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Austin based Ribbon Finalizes $2.7M in VC Funding
Ribbon announced it has closed $2.7 million in venture capital funding “to enable the Austin-based startup to roll out its unique fiscal sponsorship model for the burgeoning nonprofit industry.”. The company’s fiscal sponsorship model “allows individuals looking to conduct charitable work to partner with existing 501c3s to help them...
