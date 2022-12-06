ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers help drivers across state amid winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers helped 78 motorists on Thursday as most of the state caught an early glimpse of winter weather. The Nebraska State Patrol also investigated 46 crashes and helped out other agencies with 24 responses, the patrol said in a press release Friday. “This is...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Respiratory Infections Filling Lincoln’s Hospitals

Vaccination clinic (10/11 NOW) Lincoln, NE (December 5, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. The most cases are school-age children ages 6 to 19, with adults age 20 to 64 also starting to trend higher. Doctors at CHI Health held...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County officials searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. They say Mark Clardy was last seen at his residence in the area of 192nd and F Street, and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska plate: WGF 152)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Risk Dial Moves To Elevated Yellow

The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved to elevated yellow on Tuesday as several key indicators continued to increase. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators. The health department says cases increased from 279 to 458 for the week ending December 3....
WOWT

BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
OMAHA, NE

