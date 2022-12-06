Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
KSNB Local4
Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers help drivers across state amid winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers helped 78 motorists on Thursday as most of the state caught an early glimpse of winter weather. The Nebraska State Patrol also investigated 46 crashes and helped out other agencies with 24 responses, the patrol said in a press release Friday. “This is...
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
kfornow.com
Respiratory Infections Filling Lincoln’s Hospitals
Vaccination clinic (10/11 NOW) Lincoln, NE (December 5, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. The most cases are school-age children ages 6 to 19, with adults age 20 to 64 also starting to trend higher. Doctors at CHI Health held...
NebraskaTV
DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
WOWT
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
klkntv.com
Douglas County officials searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. They say Mark Clardy was last seen at his residence in the area of 192nd and F Street, and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska plate: WGF 152)
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
1011now.com
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
1011now.com
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to elevated yellow as weekly cases spike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has decided to move up the COVID-19 risk dial amid a spike in weekly cases. The risk dial now sits in the elevated yellow category, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On...
klin.com
Risk Dial Moves To Elevated Yellow
The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved to elevated yellow on Tuesday as several key indicators continued to increase. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators. The health department says cases increased from 279 to 458 for the week ending December 3....
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood.
