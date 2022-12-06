Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Esports to become a varsity sport at SCC
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Students at Southeast Community College will be able to play a new sport next fall: esports. “It feels really good,” said Liberty Bixenmann, a member of the SCC Lincoln esports club. “A lot of the games that I want to compete in are part of that organization, and it offers a lot of new opportunities for us.”
klkntv.com
Jimari Butler returns to Nebraska two days after entering transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska edge rusher is returning to the school just two days after entering the transfer portal. Jimari Butler, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, announced Friday that he has decided to stick with the Huskers. Butler’s announcement came less than a day after...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
klkntv.com
Shelley and Huskers cruise past Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 15 days away Nebraska women’s basketball returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to play host to Wisconsin in a 82-54 defeat over the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley who erupted for 31 points and four assists to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball’s season ends in loss to Oregon at NCAA Regional
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s season came to an end Thursday with a loss to Oregon in a tight match in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The Ducks beat the Huskers in five sets 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11 at the KFC Yum!...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
What had been reported during the last day or two was made official Friday: New head coach Matt Rhule has added two more assistant coaches to his Nebraska football staff. Donovan Raiola (above left) will retain his post as offensive line coach, while Tony White (above right) will serve as defensive coordinator.
News Channel Nebraska
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
klkntv.com
138 Lincoln Public Schools students compete in culinary contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools hosted its 17th annual culinary competition on Wednesday at The Career Academy on Southeast Community College’s campus. One hundred and thirty-eight family and consumer science students competed in team entrée making, solo salad and sauce making and other culinary activities.
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Matt Rhule keeps Donovan Raiola on as Huskers offensive line coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donovan Raiola will stay on the Huskers’ coaching staff. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Raiola, who was hired last year, as the team’s offensive line coach on Friday. Raiola has experience in the NFL, helping coach the Chicago Bears offensive line for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln gyms offering deals to former Anytime Fitness members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The YMCA of Lincoln is looking to help out former Anytime Fitness members, who were left hanging after the gyms unexpectedly closed. Now through Jan. 31, former Anytime Fitness members who sign up for a YMCA membership will get the remainder of that month free, the business said in a Wednesday press release.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher becomes 10th Husker on scholarship to enter transfer portal
Nebraska can’t seem to catch a break. The latest debacle deals in the transfer portal where the program saw its 10th scholarship player enter the portal in the last two weeks. Jimari Butler, an edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama is the latest to announce he is leaving Lincoln. Butler...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Matt Rhule Reportedly Selects Nebraska's New Defensive Coordinator
There's a new Rhule-r in Nebraska. And he just hired his new defensive coordinator. Newly-hired Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is reportedly hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to manage the defensive side of the ball. White spent three seasons as Syracuse's defensive coordinator. The ...
