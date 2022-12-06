ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Esports to become a varsity sport at SCC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Students at Southeast Community College will be able to play a new sport next fall: esports. “It feels really good,” said Liberty Bixenmann, a member of the SCC Lincoln esports club. “A lot of the games that I want to compete in are part of that organization, and it offers a lot of new opportunities for us.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Jimari Butler returns to Nebraska two days after entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska edge rusher is returning to the school just two days after entering the transfer portal. Jimari Butler, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, announced Friday that he has decided to stick with the Huskers. Butler’s announcement came less than a day after...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Shelley and Huskers cruise past Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 15 days away Nebraska women’s basketball returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to play host to Wisconsin in a 82-54 defeat over the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley who erupted for 31 points and four assists to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
COLUMBUS, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official

What had been reported during the last day or two was made official Friday: New head coach Matt Rhule has added two more assistant coaches to his Nebraska football staff. Donovan Raiola (above left) will retain his post as offensive line coach, while Tony White (above right) will serve as defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

138 Lincoln Public Schools students compete in culinary contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools hosted its 17th annual culinary competition on Wednesday at The Career Academy on Southeast Community College’s campus. One hundred and thirty-eight family and consumer science students competed in team entrée making, solo salad and sauce making and other culinary activities.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Matt Rhule keeps Donovan Raiola on as Huskers offensive line coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donovan Raiola will stay on the Huskers’ coaching staff. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Raiola, who was hired last year, as the team’s offensive line coach on Friday. Raiola has experience in the NFL, helping coach the Chicago Bears offensive line for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gyms offering deals to former Anytime Fitness members

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The YMCA of Lincoln is looking to help out former Anytime Fitness members, who were left hanging after the gyms unexpectedly closed. Now through Jan. 31, former Anytime Fitness members who sign up for a YMCA membership will get the remainder of that month free, the business said in a Wednesday press release.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
OMAHA, NE

