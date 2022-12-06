ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital

SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. The half-a-billion-dollar hospital...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how to digitize old family pics, memories

SAN ANTONIO – This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports checked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

