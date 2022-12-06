Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital
SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public’s input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. The half-a-billion-dollar hospital...
KSAT 12
Lead found in drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Lead has been found in the drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, according to district officials. SAISD Director Of Operations Ahmad Shariff said all drinking spouts had been shut off since COVID-19 precautions were set two years ago, so no student or staff member has been exposed.
KSAT 12
Students at NEISD’s Institute of CyberSecurity and Innovation earn industry certifications
SAN ANTONIO – A $7 million-plus facility has allowed North East ISD students to get hands-on cybersecurity experience. Dozens of high school students who attend North East ISD’s Institute of CyberSecurity and Innovation have earned industry certifications. The center opened in 2021 and is located off Nacogdoches Road...
KSAT 12
O’Connor students may have also been exposed to tuberculosis case at Brandeis HS, Metro Health says
SAN ANTONIO – O’Connor High School has been found to have a direct link to a case of tuberculosis at another Northside Independent School District high school, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said Friday. Earlier this week, NISD officials alerted parents that a student at Brandeis High...
KSAT 12
Texas pediatricians to start screening for hunger, thanks to new $20K grant
SAN ANTONIO – Holidays are associated with many joyous things but some tough topics as well, like hunger. As kids take their holiday breaks, many are pulled from their main food source at school. In Bexar County, there are 112,810 food insecure as of 2020, according to data from...
KSAT 12
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
KSAT 12
Uber driver, passenger hospitalized after shooting on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after being followed and shot by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown...
KSAT 12
Archaeologists digging into Alamo’s past to find what lies below the surface of a vital part of mission
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig is underway at the Alamo, and the excavation of part of the plaza started on Thursday. This is part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
KSAT 12
Young newlyweds relieved Respect for Marriage Act will be law of the land
SAN ANTONIO – Married less than a month, Ellie Flores and Elio Finch still seem to radiate happiness. However, like many same-sex couples, they were also worried about they would lose their right to marry. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld marriages like theirs, they were aware...
KSAT 12
Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to digitize old family pics, memories
SAN ANTONIO – This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports checked...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on part of SW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – A major crash on SW Loop 410 and US Highway 90 West has led to road closures in both directions, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened Sunday evening. Injuries and what led to the crash are unknown at this time. All traffic is being...
KSAT 12
Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
Death toll rises to 4 in major explosion on far Southeast Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department has confirmed four fatalities in the explosion on the far Southeast Side, as of Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday near K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. “Due to the inclement weather...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
