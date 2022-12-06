ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

COS Airport among best workplaces for the second year

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb6kW_0jYfpyNS00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the second year in a row, the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport was named one of The Gazette’s best workplaces for 2022.

“The successes that COS has experienced over the past few years would not have been possible without the energy, the passion, and the pure sense of service from our employees,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be a part of such an amazing workplace and staff.”

Best Workplaces honorees are voted on by the employees via a survey that addresses topics like organization health, leadership, employee engagement and work-life balance. The process is designed to highlight the companies that are creating a strong and healthy workplace culture.

“It’s often said that the most important resource any organization has is its people. Our people really represent what it means to be the true heart of Colorado’s small airport,” said Phillips.

COS Airport said in a press release that The Gazette’s annual Best Workplaces process demonstrates the value of an organization’s team and emphasizes the impact effective leadership has on achieving success and employee engagement.

The airport was honored at The Gazette’s Best Workplaces event on Thursday, Dec. 1, among the other honorees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Rocky Mountain ADA Center: All-inclusive holiday tips

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are just around the corner and it’s important to keep everyone in mind this season. Rocky Mountain ADA Center has tips to ensure your holidays are all-inclusive. According to the ‘Access Granted’ blog, Effective Communication is what saves our loved ones from exclusion and avoiding gaps in the conversation. You […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Top five things to do indoors for winter: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With winter coming to Colorado, the temperatures may not allow for the full enjoyment of outdoor recreational activities. Colorado Springs offers tons of fun things to do indoors that will keep you and your family nice and warm. Here are FOX21’s Top Five recommendations for indoor activities in Colorado Springs. Indoor Climbing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Former Wildwood Casino Owner Bids Farewell; Welcomes New Ownership Group

Industry Veteran Outlines Major Business Challenges for Cripple Creek. Earlier this year, the Cripple Creek casino world got hit with another financial jolt with the announcement that the town’s newest gaming establishment, and the sole gaming hub located outside the historic district, would be changing hands, selling to a big name entertainment/gambling entity.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Drive-thru Santa event hosted by the Resource Exchange

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Resource Exchange (TRE) will host a Drive-Thru Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and attending families will receive festive treat bags from cheerful elves on their exciting journey to meet the Big Man in Red.  Volunteers from TRE, the Empty Stocking Fund, and fifteen additional local human services agencies will gather […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Memorial remembers ‘Master of Silly Business’

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. the public memorial for 28-year-old Daniel Aston (He/Him) takes place. Aston is described in an Associated Press article as “a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed ‘Master of Silly Business,’ with the liberating performances he had long sought.” Aston worked at Club Q as a bartender […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
19thnews.org

In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, two LGBTQ+ lawmakers talk policy priorities

Leslie Herod, the first out Black LGBTQ+ person elected to the Colorado General Assembly, spent a significant amount of time in Colorado Springs growing up. Moving frequently in a military family, she spent a year of elementary school, two years of middle school, and three years of high school in the Springs. After her mom retired there, she’d come home from college in Boulder for the holidays and spend time at Club Q.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fentanyl concerns grow over the holidays

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As people navigate the busy holiday season, addiction may make this time of year even more challenging for some. “The holidays bring a lot of stress about and I think it’s definitely one of the major triggers,” said Chelsea Reddel, an addiction and wellness coach for Face It Together. Now, there’s a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

El Paso County receives $153K in conservation grants

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Friday, Dec. 9, the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board awarded two grants totaling $153,025 for projects in El Paso County, with the City of Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls both receiving funds for mitigation and trail improvements. According to a press release from GOCO, Green Mountain Falls was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy