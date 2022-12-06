Read full article on original website
wabe.org
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
Glynn County Police Chief Battiste resigns after 18 months, writes resignation letter upon departure
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste unexpectedly resigned from the department on Dec. 5, 2022. In a news release by the county, Battiste’s last official day on duty for GCPD will be Dec. 16, 2022. Chief Battiste was hired in June 2021 and has...
Two local defendants part of scheme to defraud Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million
ST. MARYS, Ga. — The architect of a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million has been sentenced to federal prison. Kenneth Meers, 55, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was sentenced to 54 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,085,918.08 and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Glynn County Police Chief resigns after 18 months of service
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste will be resigning from his position after 18 months in office. According to officials, Battiste’s last day will be December 16 of this year. He was hired for the position in June 2021. Battiste had a lengthy career in law enforcement including serving as […]
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
Glynn County Police investigating shooting on Saxton St.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saxton Street on Friday. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Glynn County where one person was injured by gunfire. Glynn County Police say that they have arrested Gary Beasley for Aggravated […]
Rapper NH Skilo sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County rapper with a violent criminal history has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back the federal government after admitting to COVID-19 relief funding fraud. Brandon Lamar Williams, aka 'NH Skilo' of Savannah, was sentenced to 60 months in prison after...
Fernandina Beach 'Santa' prepares to head to Ukraine with a bag of gifts and Kevlar under his big red suit
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — There's always that one bag that weighs a ton on a long trip. For John Pfefferle, it's one of several bags that are packed to the brim with handmade blankets, handwarmers, flashlights and other everyday items. Sitting next to the bags is a glistening white...
Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.
FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
wtoc.com
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
wtoc.com
Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died in a crash between multiple semi-trucks. The wreck happened on I-95 southbound near the Darien exit around 4:30 p.m. The crash closed the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames...
City of Brunswick suing industrial plant, claims pollution and oversight has hurt environment
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick is suing the previous owner of an industrial plant that’s been in the city since the 50s, saying that pollution and oversight has caused the city to lose revenue and has destroyed the fishing industry. The lawsuit claims that the Honeywell...
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
Fight leads to one person shot, in critical condition in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 2 at around 6:03 p.m., the Glynn County Police Department arrived to 105 Saxon St. after calls came in about a shooting. Once on scene, GCPD officers found Antoine Jermaine Whyms with at least one gunshot wound. Further investigation found that the shooting was a result of an argument between Whyms and Gary Stephone Beasley.
‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Voters are back at the polls once again in Camden County, Georgia to cast their ballots in a Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. ”It was good. No long wait or anything,” said one voter at the East...
