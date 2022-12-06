ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Two local defendants part of scheme to defraud Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The architect of a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $6 million has been sentenced to federal prison. Kenneth Meers, 55, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was sentenced to 54 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,085,918.08 and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WSAV News 3

Glynn County Police Chief resigns after 18 months of service

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste will be resigning from his position after 18 months in office. According to officials, Battiste’s last day will be December 16 of this year. He was hired for the position in June 2021. Battiste had a lengthy career in law enforcement including serving as […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Glynn County Police investigating shooting on Saxton St.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saxton Street on Friday. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in Glynn County where one person was injured by gunfire. Glynn County Police say that they have arrested Gary Beasley for Aggravated […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fiery crash on I-95 claims two lives

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died in a crash between multiple semi-trucks. The wreck happened on I-95 southbound near the Darien exit around 4:30 p.m. The crash closed the southbound lanes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WARNER ROBINS, GA

