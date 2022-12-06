BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning people about three people who robbed a home Thursday evening after posing as city workers to get in the door. According to the police department, two of the men went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Harrison Ave., around 6 p.m. They were reportedly wearing bright yellow, long-sleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandannas over their faces.

