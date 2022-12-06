El Capitan H.S. - Merced, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The California Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the area of Highway 165 and American Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by a tow truck. The force imparted by the crash caused the car to go into the opposite lane of traffic and collide with a big rig.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO