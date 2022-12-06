ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies after a brief battle with cancer

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8fYi_0jYfpcCi00

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies after a brief battle with cancer 02:31

BOSTON - Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement read.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the family's statement continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement said.

Former WBZ arts and entertainment anchor Joyce Kulhawik recalled the Cheers star and the challenge she faced as a mid-series replacement.

"She just put her own take on it. She was funny at a time when not a lot of women were funny," Kulhawik said.

Alley joined the cast of Cheers in its sixth season and stayed on for six more, becoming a star through the end of the show's run in 1993. Alley won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her character, Rebecca Howe.

"I remember interviewing her, she had to step into that role that Shelley Long had filled and it was really iconic," Kulhawik said. "She was able to take it and own it and create chemistry with Ted Danson on one of the best shows that ever was."

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in 1989's "Look Who's Talking" as well as the sequel in 1992, wrote on Instagram, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter. 
Popculture

Kirstie Alley's Cause of Death: What We Know

The world was shocked to learn on Monday that Kirstie Alley had died. The actor was 71 years old at the time of her passing. In addition to sharing the news of Alley's death, her family also confirmed that her cause of death was a result of cancer. As TV...
KANSAS STATE
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
NBC News

Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...
buzzfeednews.com

Actor Kirstie Alley Has Died At 71 After Being Treated For Cancer

Actor Kirstie Alley has died at age 71 after being diagnosed with cancer. On the Cheers actor's official Facebook page, her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote that their mother had undergone treatment privately. Her representative confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News. "To all our friends, far and wide around...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are All Smiles at Kennedy Center Honors

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary over the summer, enjoyed the weekend festivities honoring longtime pal George Clooney, as well as Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend! The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors. At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon,...
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered In George Clooney Photos To Celebrate Him At Kennedy Center Honors

Julia Roberts pulled out all the stops to help honor her friend, George Clooney, at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4. The actress showed up to the event in a black Moschino dress that was covered in framed photos of George. The photos featured George from various points in his career. She completed the look with a black cardigan and her hair styled in loose waves.
The Independent

John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
TODAY.com

TODAY family pays tribute to longtime staff member who died from leukemia at 64

In a touching tribute, the TODAY family remembered the infectious laugh and caring devotion of longtime senior stage manager Mark Traub following his death at 64 from leukemia on Dec. 6. Traub, who was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago, was an integral presence on TODAY for 35 years. He...
People

Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors

Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

Aerosmith cancels shows, citing Steven Tyler's health concerns

LAS VEGAS - Aerosmith has canceled its final shows of 2022, due to concerns about frontman Steven Tyler's health."We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows," the band posted to Facebook Thursday. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out."The Boston-based band told fans "stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"Aerosmith initially canceled last Friday's show because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." The band said at first that they expected him to quickly recover, but Monday's concert was also canceled because Tyler needed more time to rest.The 74-year-old Tyler entered a treatment program back in May after relapsing, forcing Aerosmith to cancel some concerts. In September, Tyler played Fenway Park with the band and paid a visit to his old Allston apartment. The original band members lived in the "Aerosmith Apartment" from 1970 to 1972.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy