'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies after a brief battle with cancer 02:31

BOSTON - Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement read.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the family's statement continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement said.

Former WBZ arts and entertainment anchor Joyce Kulhawik recalled the Cheers star and the challenge she faced as a mid-series replacement.

"She just put her own take on it. She was funny at a time when not a lot of women were funny," Kulhawik said.

Alley joined the cast of Cheers in its sixth season and stayed on for six more, becoming a star through the end of the show's run in 1993. Alley won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her character, Rebecca Howe.

"I remember interviewing her, she had to step into that role that Shelley Long had filled and it was really iconic," Kulhawik said. "She was able to take it and own it and create chemistry with Ted Danson on one of the best shows that ever was."

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in 1989's "Look Who's Talking" as well as the sequel in 1992, wrote on Instagram, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."