Families forced to evacuate apartment after fire leads to asbestos contamination

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Families forced to evacuate homes after asbestos contamination in apartments 02:27

A few Colorado families are forced to evacuate their apartments after a small fire and asbestos contamination, ran them out their home.

The fire occurred at the Cedar Run apartments in South Denver just before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a garden-level stairwell caught blaze.

"I tried to knock on the doors to get peoples attention," said Kinyara Gay, a resident. "I yelled, 'It's a fire! It's a fire!'"

Fortunately, all of the residents got out of the apartment safely as Denver Fire Department put out the blaze, with the incident remaining under investigation.

But now they are forced to search for a new place to live after an asbestos contamination broke out in the complex.

CBS

'It was later brought to our attention that in the process of seeing what they need to do for restoration that they found asbestos," said J.D. Chism, Captain of the DFD.

Since the discovery, the Red Cross has offered shelter for the people living in the 62-unit complex Sunday night.

Some say when the apartment complex told them residents could return to their homes, asbestos contamination was never mentioned.

"Nothing about asbestos. they never told us anything or I wouldn't have my daughter sitting in there," Gay said.

Other have resorted into staying at a local hotel until the issue gets resolved.

