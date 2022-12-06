ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas laramie
5d ago

Chicago’s criminal system is so horrible! That’s criminals like these that need to stay locked up not being put out on the street. Thank you Kim Fox.

Randy Kinzel
5d ago

again what is right is wrong and wrong is right if you steal a pack of cigarettes you go to jail if you kill somebody you're set free you get strange read Revelations

cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempting to carjack a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday. Chicago police arrested Theodore Ammons, 26, in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk. The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green. "I was on my phone...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired

A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MCHENRY, IL

Comments / 0

