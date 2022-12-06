Read full article on original website
Quiet weekend ahead of our next snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier in the week, we received more snowfall, and now the weather will take a break as conditions will remain dry throughout the day and continue throughout the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds leading across the Western Slope towards the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Tuesday crash on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club: Christmas Train Show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club 34th annual Christmas Train Show is coming to town!. This years show is at the Cross Orchards Historic Site. Families can expect to see models and displays indoors showcasing life around the Western Slope as well as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad as it was in the 1950s.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
Talon Wineries is on the move
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Plans are underway for a new location for the Talon Wineries. The company is moving from its current location on Elberta Street in Palisade to the Meadery of The Rockies, where it will better be able to serve wine club members and online customers.
Grand Junction High School preparing for festive winter concerts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction High School (GJHS) is preparing for its 24th annual Holiday Extravaganza. The concert will be held at the First Church of Nazarene at the intersection of Patterson and 28 Road. The concert features a set of holiday-themed performances from multiple GJHS choirs...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Seasonal Closures Protect Wintering Wildlife across Southwest Colorado
As the tough winter months return to southwest Colorado, seasonal closures begin across some State Wildlife Areas in the region that the public must be aware of. In the Durango and Gunnison areas, these closures begin Dec. 1, while others in Montrose and Ouray counties start Jan. 1. Closures are...
Give Back this Holiday Season through GEMS at CMU
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This holiday season the graduate education in medical sciences club is hosting a toy drive. The donations will be given to children spending their holidays at Colorado Children’s Hospital. They are looking for unwrapped, new gifts that can be anything from playdough to...
Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Community Survey
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in!. Mesa County Public Health conducted a community wide survey called the Tell Us survey. With the survey, Mesa County Public Health can see the communities response on how they think operations and services around Mesa County are going. For example the...
The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN
Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
Montrose Economic Conference Plans for 2023
A look at the state of things in Montrose, and how it's looking for next year.
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
Grand Junction housing shortage becoming a problem
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Grand Junction housing constraints were a big concern at last night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting. Grand Junction has a housing shortage. The need is greater than the supply, which means that some people can’t find housing at all and others are paying more than they should for their house.
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
