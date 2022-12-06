ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
SAVANNAH, GA
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year

The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
SAVANNAH, GA
New police headquarters opened in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
CLAXTON, GA
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses.   In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community.  “We […]
SAVANNAH, GA
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

