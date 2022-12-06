Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
wtoc.com
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
wtoc.com
Proposal to allow dogs on Tybee beaches during select time of year
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a proposal that could allow dogs on the beach on Tybee Island. City Councilman Brian West is part of the potential project. He said dogs would only be allowed on the beach Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to March 1. Dogs would also only...
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
WSAV-TV
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
Garden City police investigating shooting that left woman injured
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Garden City on Thursday night, according to the Garden City Police Department. On Dec. 7, police were dispatched to a shooting victim at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who had arrived at the hospital by private […]
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
wtoc.com
New police headquarters opened in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
wtoc.com
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County were scheduled for court so their lawyers and state attorneys could discuss their grand jury indictment. That discussion was continued for a second time after a heated debate between councils. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright...
