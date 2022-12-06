Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Ex-Patriots OC Believes This Is ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots’ offensive line has struggled this season. Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been simplistic and predictable. But one prominent former Patriots assistant doesn’t believe either of those factors has been the greatest impediment to Mac Jones’ Year 2 success. Charlie Weis, the offensive coordinator...
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Thursday, Unlikely to Play vs. Steelers
It’s looking more and more likely that Lamar Jackson will end up missing the Baltimore Ravens meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Jackson again was absent from practice today, according to Ravens beat reporter for ESPN Jamison Hensley. The superstar pivot also missed yesterday’s practice session after suffering...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Admits He Struggles With This After Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics had things well in hand Wednesday night as their game against the Phoenix Suns shifted to the fourth quarter. The Celtics led by 39 points and the Suns had already waved the white flag, pulling all their starters. But despite the massive advantage, Jaylen Brown was on the floor for the first two minutes of the final frame.
NFL Rumors: Executives Expect Kliff Kingsbury Out As Cardinals Coach
The Cardinals have disappointed in 2022, and Arizona could be looking for a new head coach next season. Kliff Kingsbury’s squad is 4-8 heading into their Week 14 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots. The Cardinals are outside of the playoff picture after a wild-card berth last season. Kyler Murray has thrown indirect shots at Kingsbury, though the quarterback has received his fair share of criticism as well. It could lead ownership to look for a different solution.
Baker Mayfield, Rams Complete Insane Comeback Over Raiders
On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s hard to get more improbable than what Mayfield did on “Thursday Night Football.” After entering the game as a backup,...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate
The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
Red Sox Select Pirates, Yankees Pitching Prospects In Rule 5 Draft
The Boston Red Sox selected a pair of pitching prospects in the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday. As per tradition — with the exception of 2021 — the Rule 5 draft was held during the Major League Baseball winter meetings. Clubs across the league were able to select prospects that were made available in hopes they could develop on their own respective roster.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
MLB Rumors: This AL Team Made Offer To Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez
Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only longtime Red Sox to be drawing interest on the open market, as Christian Vázquez has reportedly received an enticing offer from an American League contender. “The Minnesota Twins have made free agent catcher Christian Vázquez an offer, their top non-Correa priority,” Darren Wolfson...
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
NFL Picks: Week 14 Best-Bet Parlay Zeroes In On Key Injuries
Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.
Did the College Football Playoff Get it Right?
There’s no debate that the 13-0 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs or the 13-0 Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines should be among the four teams selected to play in the College Football Playoffs. But there was no shortage of arguments or politicking for the final two slots in the CFP.
NFL Quarterback Class of 2020 Dominating 2022
Three quarterbacks were selected in the top six of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heisman winner Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins took preseason presumptive top pick Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, which left Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.
Baker Mayfield Makes Rams Debut Two Days After Being Claimed
Baker Mayfield has made his Los Angeles Rams debut. That’s right, already. Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was thrust into action for the Rams in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. By receiving playing time...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0