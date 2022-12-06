The Cardinals have disappointed in 2022, and Arizona could be looking for a new head coach next season. Kliff Kingsbury’s squad is 4-8 heading into their Week 14 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots. The Cardinals are outside of the playoff picture after a wild-card berth last season. Kyler Murray has thrown indirect shots at Kingsbury, though the quarterback has received his fair share of criticism as well. It could lead ownership to look for a different solution.

