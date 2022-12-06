Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Comments / 0