Yuba City, CA

Yuba City, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The River Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Yuba City High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.

River Valley High School
Yuba City High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

goldcountrymedia.com

The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents

Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood

YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw.  A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Yuba City

The CHP in Yuba-Sutter is looking into a scam, after a. man bought a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost from a private party for only. But when he went to the DMV in Yuba City, DMV investigators noticed that. the public VIN did not match another VIN. CHP was called in to...
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville City Council Honors Officer Souza

In their meeting Wednesday night, Marysville City Council honored Officer Souza of the Marysville Police Department for his life saving actions. The Marysville Police Department reports that Officer Souza jumped into Ellis lake with all of his gear on to save a man from a vehicle that had crashed into Ellis Lake.
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Candidate who died in crash wins election to Yuba college board

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who died while running for the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees was ultimately the winner of his contest. Eric Pomeroy was a Sutter County assistant superintendent who died driving his daughter to a Roseville swim meet in October. Before dying, he launched a campaign to become a trustee for the Yuba college district, but he wouldn't live to see the final vote declare him the victor.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident

Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain View, CA
