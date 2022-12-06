Everyone wants to hate on Brady, he's simply the best quarterback ever. Stats don't lie.
it was amazing how he threw the ball and then ran out and caught it too. all while blocking for himself. then he kicked the extra point. not to mention how he stopped the saints on 3 plays to get the ball back. all while his teammates sat on the sidelines watching.
More like Saints stun Saints. There were so many mysterious things happening on the Saints behalf. Like Ingram running out of bounds one yard short of a first down with no opponents around him, taking your best receivers out the game, on a must have passing play at the end of the game, passing when you have two plays to get one yard that would have sealed the game. The NFL need to take a close look at all of this. (Sports Betting)
