Hutchinson, KS

KSN News

Eisenhower National Airport continues to see record travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel. The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021. For […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Payoff for Sports Arena in sight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long

The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita. The incident occurred Thursday Night at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 39th St. and Rock Rd. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Rock, when an...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita firefighters see largest pay increase in decades with new contract

After months of negotiations with the city, members of the Wichita firefighters union will see their largest pay increase in decades. The Wichita City Council approved the new three-year contract with the union, IAFF Local 135, on Tuesday. Previously, Wichita firefighters on a 24-hour schedule made more than $15 an...
WICHITA, KS
agupdate.com

Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor

Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters

New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

2 killed, 4 hurt in crash on county road in Kansas

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people died and four others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at a county road intersection in central Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at NE 50th Avenue and NE 40th Street in Stafford County. That's about five miles east of St. John.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS

