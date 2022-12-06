Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
WSLS
#3 Virginia handles visit from JMU
Charlottesville, Va. – Undefeated and 3rd-ranked Virginia had some special motivation in taking care of business on Tuesday night. A season ago JMU took down the Cavs 52-49 for the program’s first ever win against the Wahoos--which included a ‘court storm.’. Tony Bennett’s Virginia squad turned the...
WSLS
Afghan warfighter reunited with mentor at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. – An Afghan warfighter who worked with U.S. troops to track down and capture Taliban leaders in Afghanistan is preparing to make Southwest Virginia home. 10 News was at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Thursday as her colleagues on the battlefield as well as members of her new community in Virginia welcomed her with open arms.
WSLS
Annual Teddy Bear Toss slated for Saturday’s Rail Yard Dawgs game against Birmingham
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs are off to a great start to this year’s campaign, currently third in the standings, but that’s just one reason to get to the Berglund Center Saturday night. The other reason is one of the best reasons to go to...
WSLS
Appomattox manufacturing company creates 130 new jobs in former Thomasville Furniture plant
APPOMATTOX, Va. – The whirring of machines and clanging of metal is sparking new life in Appomattox. On Friday, Virginia MetalFab — a local manufacturing company— announced a $9 million expansion creating 130 new jobs. The company is moving into the former Thomasville Furniture plant. Governor Glenn...
WSLS
Deadlines approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Each branch of the Salvation Army is eagerly awaiting the return of shoppers with Angel Tree gifts. Even if you didn’t get a chance to adopt one, there’s still time to help those who may have been left behind. ”Sometimes people will grab one...
WSLS
Lynchburg Monument Troops Rally veteran organizer receives national recognition
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Steve Bozeman, who was once in the Marine Corps, will be at the same spot on every Friday at noon. Bozeman organizes one of the longest-standing troop rallies in America. Every Friday from noon to 1 p.m., anywhere between 50-100 veterans gather at Monument Terrace. The...
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen with autism found by local librarian
ROANOKE, Va. – After an hours-long search, a Roanoke teenager with autism is home safe and sound. Roanoke police say the 14-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Signal Hill Avenue NW around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police tracked his phone to nearby woods, but lost the signal around 8 a.m.
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
WSLS
Warm Springs Pools at the Omni Homestead Resort set to reopen on Dec. 17
HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Christmas at the Homestead Resort just got a little bit warmer. The Warm Springs Pools have been closed since 2017 for a rehabilitation project, as we reported. The project was delayed for nearly two years because of the pandemic but got back on track earlier this year.
WSLS
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant releases cookbook with customer favorites
ROANOKE, Va. – You could soon have some of your favorite dishes from a beloved Roanoke restaurant in your kitchen. Butch Craft put her heart and soul into the Roanoker Restaurant. Now, she’s paying homage to 81 years of the restaurant, after its unexpected closure in late May.
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
WSLS
Roanoke City Public Schools discuss transportation solutions
ROANOKE, Va. – Transportation issues for Roanoke Public Schools continue to be an issue that’s gone on for years. People started noticing issues with buses back in 2019 when the district teamed up with Durham School Services to help provide the transportation. At the time 10 News spoke...
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
WSLS
Community meeting held in Roanoke to discuss Brandon Avenue townhome proposal
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke real estate development group has revised its plans to develop new townhomes along Brandon Avenue. R.P. Fralin Incorporated submitted a proposal to develop 29 new townhomes at the site. And on Tuesday night, they shared the new proposal with community members and neighbors. People...
WSLS
Keep those rain boots on: more showers today and tomorrow
ROANOKE, Va. – Rain is still the biggest weather story of the week. Thursday is wet, but we get a break from the more consistent rain we had Wednesday. I’d say that Thursday is the better day of the two to get outdoors. Most of the rain waits until after 3:00 PM to arrive.
WSLS
More clouds, more rain before sunshine next week
ROANOKE, Va. – If you really enjoy cloudy days then this is the week for you. Skies were gray at the start of the week and stay overcast into Saturday. Plenty of those cloudy days were also rainy and we have a bit more rain before the week is out.
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
