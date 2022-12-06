ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

WSLS

Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

#3 Virginia handles visit from JMU

Charlottesville, Va. – Undefeated and 3rd-ranked Virginia had some special motivation in taking care of business on Tuesday night. A season ago JMU took down the Cavs 52-49 for the program’s first ever win against the Wahoos--which included a ‘court storm.’. Tony Bennett’s Virginia squad turned the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Afghan warfighter reunited with mentor at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – An Afghan warfighter who worked with U.S. troops to track down and capture Taliban leaders in Afghanistan is preparing to make Southwest Virginia home. 10 News was at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Thursday as her colleagues on the battlefield as well as members of her new community in Virginia welcomed her with open arms.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen with autism found by local librarian

ROANOKE, Va. – After an hours-long search, a Roanoke teenager with autism is home safe and sound. Roanoke police say the 14-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Signal Hill Avenue NW around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police tracked his phone to nearby woods, but lost the signal around 8 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Public Schools discuss transportation solutions

ROANOKE, Va. – Transportation issues for Roanoke Public Schools continue to be an issue that’s gone on for years. People started noticing issues with buses back in 2019 when the district teamed up with Durham School Services to help provide the transportation. At the time 10 News spoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Keep those rain boots on: more showers today and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain is still the biggest weather story of the week. Thursday is wet, but we get a break from the more consistent rain we had Wednesday. I’d say that Thursday is the better day of the two to get outdoors. Most of the rain waits until after 3:00 PM to arrive.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

More clouds, more rain before sunshine next week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you really enjoy cloudy days then this is the week for you. Skies were gray at the start of the week and stay overcast into Saturday. Plenty of those cloudy days were also rainy and we have a bit more rain before the week is out.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...

