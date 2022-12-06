ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting at Shell gas station

A shooting at a shell gas station in Silver Spring leaves one person dead and Montgomery County Police searching for the suspect. Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of this shooting but we do know the victim was an employee at the Shell gas station. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

9 displaced after fire damages home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Md. - Authorities say nine people have been displaced after an early morning fire broke out in a home in Prince George's County. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Morton Place in the Riverdale area. Officials say the fire began in the...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Federal officer fatally shoots 1 person at Metro Center

WASHINGTON - A federal officer opened fire at Metro Center station Wednesday night fatally striking one person, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with the officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., police said they received a call for a shooting on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured

WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2-alarm DC apartment fire leaves man dead

WASHINGTON - One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street. Firefighters found flames on both floors of the four unit vacant building. The fire also reached the rear porches and attic.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Speed camera pilot program approved

New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Rockville gun shop owner who shot at police could have charges dropped

ROCKVILLE, Md. - An attorney representing the gun shop owner who shot at an undercover Montgomery County police officer asked for Wednesday’s bond hearing to be postponed, so he could speak with the States Attorney’s Office about a new motion he filed, shedding a different light on what police say happened early Tuesday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD

