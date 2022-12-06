Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
fox5dc.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck causes fiery chain-reaction crash in Lorton: police
LORTON, Va. - Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a fiery chain-reaction crash that involved several other vehicles in the Lorton area Thursday afternoon. Officers say they spotted the vehicle just before 5 p.m. driving southbound on Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker. They say...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
fox5dc.com
Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
fox5dc.com
Police give update on Silver Spring Shell gas station shooting
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting at a Shell gas station in Silver Spring. The preliminary investigation determined that a gunman shot the gas station clerk after an altercation.
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting at Shell gas station
A shooting at a shell gas station in Silver Spring leaves one person dead and Montgomery County Police searching for the suspect. Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of this shooting but we do know the victim was an employee at the Shell gas station. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested after Benning Road Metro shooting injures woman, two teens
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Benning Road Metro shooting that injured a woman and two teenagers. Metro Transit Police arrested the 16-year-old male suspect in Northwest D.C., charging him with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The shooting...
fox5dc.com
9 displaced after fire damages home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Md. - Authorities say nine people have been displaced after an early morning fire broke out in a home in Prince George's County. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Morton Place in the Riverdale area. Officials say the fire began in the...
fox5dc.com
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
fox5dc.com
2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash. Both men were found...
fox5dc.com
3 shot at Benning Road Metro station after juvenile gunman opens fire during fight
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a woman and two teens were shot Thursday morning at the Benning Road Metro station in northeast D.C. after a juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at the station in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Police say...
fox5dc.com
Federal officer fatally shoots 1 person at Metro Center
WASHINGTON - A federal officer opened fire at Metro Center station Wednesday night fatally striking one person, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with the officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., police said they received a call for a shooting on...
fox5dc.com
Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
fox5dc.com
Mother charged in Fentanyl related death of 20-month-old son: police
GAINESVILLE, Va. - Authorities have charged a woman in the death of her 20-month-old son who died after investigators say he ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl over the summer at a home in Prince William County. Police say 37-year-old Tiffany Nicole Stokes called police around 3 a.m. on June...
fox5dc.com
2-alarm DC apartment fire leaves man dead
WASHINGTON - One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street. Firefighters found flames on both floors of the four unit vacant building. The fire also reached the rear porches and attic.
fox5dc.com
Speed camera pilot program approved
New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
fox5dc.com
Rockville gun shop owner who shot at police could have charges dropped
ROCKVILLE, Md. - An attorney representing the gun shop owner who shot at an undercover Montgomery County police officer asked for Wednesday’s bond hearing to be postponed, so he could speak with the States Attorney’s Office about a new motion he filed, shedding a different light on what police say happened early Tuesday morning.
