Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game

The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Chiefs-Broncos under is scary, but worth it

Titans -4 Tennessee is fresh off an embarrassing 25-point loss in Philadelphia, while Jacksonville was just destroyed by Detroit, 40-14. Both AFC South teams will look to right the ship here, and we'd much prefer to put our wagers behind the Titans. Tennessee is 8-4 ATS while Jacksonville is 4-8,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Projecting The 49ers’ Final Games Of The Season

The San Francisco 49ers are in an interesting situation right now. They sit in first place in the NFC West with an 8-4 record with their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, out due to a foot injury, yet they have the NFL’s best defense and some bona fide weapons on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Packers Analyst Calls Out A Shocking Davante Adams Stat

In the four games that Adams hasn’t eclipsed the four-catch mark, the Raiders have wound up losing. As a Packer, Adams developed an excellent rapport with Aaron Rodgers. In his final four seasons as a member of the Packers, Adams was averaging 7.6 receptions per game. It’s evident that...
Yardbarker

Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021

"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys are not an overrated 'schoolyard bully'

The Cowboys (9-3) are facing overrated claims despite looking like a juggernaut in three consecutive victories. Although they smoked the Colts 54-19 on Sunday, brash Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Cowboys championship stock, comparing them to a schoolyard bully since they throttled a weak opponent. In addition...
Yardbarker

Bills ease another offensive weapon into the lineup

In Week 13 against New England, however, he touched the ball a career-high 20 times -- 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 41 more. Cook, who played 32 snaps, broke off explosive runs when defenders were out of position and posed a threat as a receiver. As...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'

Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Free Agency Can Look Much Different for the Bears

When all was said and done, the 2022 Ryan Poles free agency Bears spending spree amounted to very little. The most expensive free agent they signed was a player they picked up in desperation just as camp was beginning, veteran tackle Riley Reiff—and that's only because he's due an extra $4.5 million in incentive bonus for playing at least 10% of snaps and possibly $2.5 million more in unspecified potential bonus. His salary of $3 million was right in line with the other cheap free agents they signed.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cooper Kupp Had A Pure Response To Thursday’s Win

Cooper Kupp is one of the league’s best wide receivers. Kupp had a standout year for the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he was awarded the MVP in last year’s Super Bowl. This season, Kupp, and the rest of the Rams have not had the best of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

