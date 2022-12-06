Read full article on original website
North Coast family to move to Redding for baby's tracheotic care
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A North Coast family is moving to the Redding area so their baby boy can receive tracheotic care. The boy's parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones, said the move is necessary for their child to 24/7 eyes-on-care that isn't currently available where they live. Their son,...
Inflation impacts cost of Christmas trees nationwide, including in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time again to go out and pick the perfect Christmas tree for your home. However, with inflation driving up prices, your choice of tree could change this holiday season. Whether it's a Silver Tip or Douglas, Noble or Nordmann fir, picking out a tree...
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
BREAKING: Water main bursts in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 7, 7:20 PM:. Crews are currently working to fix a broken water pipe in downtown Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking locals to avoid the 1500 block of Sonoma Street near Waldon Street while crews work to fix the water main. There...
State Route 89 blockage due to jack-knifed big rig
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 9:38 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says traffic on State Route 89 has returned to normal after a big rig was causing a road block. One-way traffic control was implemented six miles north of Lake Britton after a jack-knifed big rig was blocking the road. This is...
Caltrans no longer screening northbound I-5 travelers for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:15 A.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 was screening all vehicles heading north on Interstate 5 for chains on Thursday. Caltrans lifted the chain requirement early Friday morning. Before heading, people can check Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road conditions.
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
Firefighters knock down fire at a Carl's Jr. in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a fire at the Carl's Jr. on Esplanade in Chico. The Chico Fire Department posted on Twitter it was at the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. and had the fire knocked down shortly after 12:30 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured or...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
Redding fire department responds to early morning transient camp fire
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a possible structure fire off Progress Way this morning that ended up being a fire in a well-established transient camp. RFD crews extinguished the fire and stayed on the scene for an extensive mop-up. According to...
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
People with Verizon, AT&T are without cell service in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4 P.M. UPDATE - People who have Verizon and AT&T are without cell service in Gridley, according to the Gridley Police Department. The police department said it can answer its non-emergency line and all 911 calls. Police said this is due to a cell tower issue. They said...
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
Redding felon indicted in federal court for possession of firearm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury indicted a Redding man in Sacramento on Thursday and charged him for being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from an incident in Shasta County in early 2021. According to the Redding Police Department (RPD), on Feb. 2, 2021, officers...
Paradise holds 16th annual Wildfire Safety Summit
PARADISE, Calif. — Four years after the Camp Fire, officials from all over the Northstate gathered in Paradise to talk about future wildfire mitigation. The sixteenth annual Butte County Fire Safe Council Wildfire Summit met at Paradise Alliance Church on Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, public...
Deputies find fentanyl, stun gun, man passed out in car near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) saw a man passed out in his car near Chico on Tuesday, which led her to find several drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a stun gun inside the man's car. According to BCSO, around 10 a.m., the deputy...
Redding school lockdowns lifted after suspect in crash takes off running
REDDING, Calif. - Four schools were placed on lockdown in Redding Thursday morning as police arrested a suspect who took off from officers, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said Rother Elementary, Parsons Junior High, Pace Academy and Enterprise High were temporarily placed on lockdown with officers on campus...
UPDATE: Redding elementary student sees masked, armed man near campus; police investigate
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7:08 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) released additional information regarding the armed intruder at Bonny View Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. Police said SHASCOM received a call from afterschool staff at the elementary school at around 4:40 p.m. saying a student saw a...
Wet and windy weather delays the Oroville Parade of Lights
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Parade of Lights is officially delayed until this Sunday, following some rain and higher winds expected to come to the area this weekend. Speaking with Oroville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Eric Smith, he told KRCR that the reason for the delay comes as a safety precaution and buffer to give efforts enough time to properly prepare for the event. One element he mentioned was that because of the larger scope of the event, proper preparation is key to ensure a safe and fun environment for not just the patrons but the parade participants as well. The wind was a primary concern considering its consequences on larger floats:
