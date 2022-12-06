ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

WKBW-TV

AM Buffalo gets a tour of WNY Heroes' new facility

AM Buffalo was live today at WNY Heroes Inc.'s new facility. Tonight is the grand opening of this wonderful new hub for veterans but this morning we are giving you a first look inside. The new facility is not just a place to get all the formal services veterans need. It is a place to come together to just be together. To talk. To support each other.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Turn your old wreath into something new for the holidays

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went to Tattered Tulip to learn how to spruce up your wreath. Lisa Miles, owner shows us how you can take a few items and add them to your own wreath to make it look fresh and beautiful. Check out how Emily and Mercedes did with their wreaths.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School

A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hyundai surprises local hero with new car

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman known as a hero in her community was honored on Wednesday for her selfless contributions. The Hyundai Salute to Heroes program was created to acknowledge the special people who do heroic things every day. Western New Yorkers had until Nov. 27 to nominate their favorite hero. Margaret “Marg” […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
thevillagerny.com

Cattaraugus Give Big Results

The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

