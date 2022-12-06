Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
WKBW-TV
AM Buffalo gets a tour of WNY Heroes' new facility
AM Buffalo was live today at WNY Heroes Inc.'s new facility. Tonight is the grand opening of this wonderful new hub for veterans but this morning we are giving you a first look inside. The new facility is not just a place to get all the formal services veterans need. It is a place to come together to just be together. To talk. To support each other.
WKBW-TV
24th annual Boxes of Love program in need of more gifts ahead of gift distribution for families in need
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alright, stop! Wrapping time... gift-wrapping, that is. Volunteers at the Buffalo Dream Center Church put together "Boxes of Love" for thousands of kids to receive, next week. It is a Christmas campaign, in its 24th year, with a goal of giving food to 3,000 families...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
NFTA and Feed More WNY team up for Holiday Food Drive
The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season to host a food donation drive in western New York, which runs through December 20th.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
WKBW-TV
Turn your old wreath into something new for the holidays
Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went to Tattered Tulip to learn how to spruce up your wreath. Lisa Miles, owner shows us how you can take a few items and add them to your own wreath to make it look fresh and beautiful. Check out how Emily and Mercedes did with their wreaths.
Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
Lockport mom starting Devanti's Message to fight opioid crisis
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The opioid crisis keeps growing in New York. The state comptroller shared a report last month showing overdoses went up by 68 percent from 2019 to 2021. A mom from Lockport who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 wants to help fight that epidemic with a new foundation.
WKBW-TV
Winter energy fairs to provide information and assistance to be held in Buffalo and Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office for the Aging announced a series of Winter Energy Fairs will be held across the state, with two right here in Western New York. The fairs are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for individuals to...
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
Hyundai surprises local hero with new car
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman known as a hero in her community was honored on Wednesday for her selfless contributions. The Hyundai Salute to Heroes program was created to acknowledge the special people who do heroic things every day. Western New Yorkers had until Nov. 27 to nominate their favorite hero. Margaret “Marg” […]
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
West Seneca restaurant/brewery preps for Dec. 13 opening
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After two-plus years of development, The Ridge has set an opening date of Dec. 13 in West Seneca. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant/brewery will open at 555 Orchard Park Road, a former auto dealership property that most recently housed Funk Lawn Care. The Ridge capitalized on the...
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
Move over Mr. Grinch–Porch Pirates are also stealing Christmas gifts
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) –Just a few weeks ago, millions of people were clicking through the deals of Cyber Monday, but as those packages start to be delivered, people are getting their packages stolen. “We see that with more and more people ordering their gifts online and shipped to their house, that creates more opportunity for […]
buffalorising.com
WEEKEND EVENT ROUNDUP: Tarot Reading, A Boy Band Christmas, The Thing, Three Ghosts, and a Visit with Santa
This week’s happenings are sure to “make the season bright.” A number of holiday themed events, as well as recommendations for those who want a break from the merrymaking are here for you in this week’s calendar. Tarot readings, a visit with Santa, and a Boyband Christmas are all coming to Buffalo this week. Check them out!
Don Postles shares health update: Recovery ‘coming along great’
Don Postles revealed in October that he was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his face.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
thevillagerny.com
Cattaraugus Give Big Results
The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Comments / 0