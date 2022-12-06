Read full article on original website

22 WSBT
Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
abc57.com
South Bend Farmer's Market asking for Giving Tree donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Farmer's Market is looking to keep those in need warm during the upcoming winter months. The Giving Tree at the South Bend Farmer's Market is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, mittens and scarves until Tuesday. All items will be displayed...
abc57.com
Free holiday craft event at McNaughton Pavilion December 20
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free arts and crafts event at McNaughton Pavilion on December 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the Winter Wonder World event, participants will also learn more about how different cultures celebrate Christmas and winter holidays across the globe.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police to host Santa experience
NILES, Mich. -- Community members will have the chance to meet with Santa on Dec. 17 at the Michigan State Police Niles Post. Jolly ol' St. Nick will be at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a gift for every child who comes to visit.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
WNDU
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
abc57.com
Struggling Berrien County veterans receive free holiday meal baskets
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, December 7, Berrien County Veterans were given a helping hand in the form of a holiday meal basket—filled with a turkey, bottles of water, biscuits, dessert and personal care items. “Unfortunately there’s not a cook in there,” joked Mendez Holliday, with event...
abc57.com
The whirlpool food program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Whirlpool along with the Southwest Community Action Agency is holding their seventh annual food sharing program. They work together to distribute around 400 boxes of food and turkeys to local families every Christmas. Since its founding 7-years ago, the program's helped over two thousand eight hundred families...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
abc57.com
BOSS Services asking for nominations for holiday giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — In the spirit of the holiday season, a heating and cooling company in Benton Harbor is gifting two American Standard Furnaces to families in need. Boss Services has been providing heating and cooling services in southwest Michigan for 6 years. Right now, it’s asking people...
abc57.com
Mishawaka sewer rehabilitation project
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --During the week of December 12 to December 16, CIPP sewer lining crews will be working at the following locations, depending on the weather. 12/12 - Manor Dr from Lincoln way East to Manchester Dr. 12/12 – Manchester Dr from Manor Dr to 122 Manchester Dr. 12/13...
abc57.com
Crews to start cleanup efforts of Drewrys Brewery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are starting clean-up efforts at the former site of Drewrys Brewery on Elwood Avenue. Following years of neglect, the city took ownership of the 14.7-acre site over the summer. The city conducted a full environmental...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: ADEC
BRISTOL, IN. -- The heroes come in all shapes and sizes. This year, ABC57 wants to introduce you to the Holiday Heroes at ADEC!. "It's inviting people in, it's engaging, and it's really valuing everyone in our community," says ADEC's Director of Community Outreach, Troy Smith. Off of State Road...
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
abc57.com
Learn to Play and Learn to Skate programs to launch at Iron Works Ice Rink in January
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Those looking to get on the ice at the new Ironworks Ice Rink in Mishawaka will have the chance to do so in a special way come January. The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department will be hosting a Learn to Play Hockey program and a Learn to Skate event at the Iron Works Ice Rink, starting in 2023.
WNDU
South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
