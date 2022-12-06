ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Chess club in Webster Univeristy

State's education department wants to use Missouri's …. The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
Help out Santa this year by adopting a family

Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh.
Busch Light releases "Bush Light" Christmas lights

This holiday season, an iconic local brew debuts holiday lights with a twist. Busch Lite' Beer presents "Busch Lights," a twist on Christmas lights.
Thursday Forecast

Money Saver: Check out this one-day sale from Macy’s …. It's the one-day sale going on right now at Macy's Online. Money Saver: Check out this one-day sale from Macy’s …. It's the one-day sale going on right now at Macy's Online. Large house fire in north St....
DroneFOX: Union Station

A beautiful look of the wheel at Union Station in downtown St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look of the wheel at Union Station in downtown St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s …. The state's...
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges.
Tim's Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. Louis

Every child deserves a gift for Christmas.
Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers

Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado.
Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning

A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal chimney repairs

ST. LOUIS – These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants that kind of fire inside your fireplace. From now until Christmas, they are offering 50% off internal chimney repairs and the work will get done by Christmas. Let owner and president James Anderson and his crew come out to inspect the chimney for any damage.
We Like the Sprite in You – The Tea is Brewing with Judi D!

ST. LOUIS — Did you celebrate Brittney Griner’s return to the United States by pumping your fists?. Yeah! for her and her family, what a great holiday this will be. Speaking of holidays, more people are ghosting the goblin trend and picking up the sprite trend. What’s that?!
Group leaders of American Aldermanic Caucus discuss gun violence

They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away.
Heroic Adventures has 24 days of Christmas sales

There's nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline.
Weeknights are for family fun at South County Shopping Center

ST. LOUIS – Prepare the kids because Friday eve (Thursdays) might as well be Friday. This Thursday, December 8, the kids can meet their favorite characters at South County Shopping Center on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, do a little shopping and snap some pics with Mario, Poppy, Rudolph, and Frosty. Start the weekend early.
Child injured in hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon

A two-year-old is getting better after being hurt in a hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday afternoon just before 5:00 p.m.
St. Mary's plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7

St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. …. A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School. Amazon documentary ‘A New Home’ follows Bosnian war …. This is a home-grown documentary. Singing Florist wants to make the holiday favorite …. The...
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia.
