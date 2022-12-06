ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

2022 Pineville Christmas Parade

Amendment surrounding books on ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ up for RPL. A proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s collection development policy, focused on content available for children and teens, has sparked controversy on social media about the possibility of preventing content related to topics involving sexual orientation and gender identity.
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Child safety seat check in Alexandria on Dec. 10

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police and other certified technicians will be available to check your kids’ safety seats on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Walker Buick GMC (1616 MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria. No appointment is necessary and the seat check will take...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship

James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete 2022 kicks off. Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Manna House continues its effort to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

New Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store Coming Soon To Opelousas Along I-49

A new full-service Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store is coming soon along I-49 at the Harry Guilbeau exit at 4048 I-49 Frontage Road. The Love’s brand is well-known and loved by many commercial drivers and travelers along busy highways around the US. In 2005, after graduating high school, my Dad invited me to go along with him in his 18-wheeler(aka big rig) across the better portion of the Southern US. While on the road between San Antonio to Charlotte, NC, one of my more memorable stops to rest, shower, and eat was when we stopped at a Love’s brand truck stop. So that is my personal experience with Love’s.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Winterfete, Election Day street closure information

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Winterfete events start Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria. Fulton Mini Park, the portions of Second and Third streets in the area around City Hall as well as portions of Desoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington streets between Second and Third streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 4 p.m., December 8.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-involved structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy