Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
2022 Pineville Christmas Parade
Amendment surrounding books on ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ up for RPL. A proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s collection development policy, focused on content available for children and teens, has sparked controversy on social media about the possibility of preventing content related to topics involving sexual orientation and gender identity.
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
Rapides Regional Medical Center, LOPA honor Cenla organ donors with ‘Tree of Life’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Rapides Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency hosted an event to honor organ donors in Central Louisiana. The families of organ donors were invited to help decorate and hang a picture of their loved ones on the tree.
Child safety seat check in Alexandria on Dec. 10
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police and other certified technicians will be available to check your kids’ safety seats on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Walker Buick GMC (1616 MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria. No appointment is necessary and the seat check will take...
LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship
James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
Flu hospitalizations on the uptick with peak season still weeks away
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting. An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete 2022 kicks off. Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Manna House continues its effort to...
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
Ville Platte resident gifted bike after walking to work for years
After walking miles to work for years, a neighbor gave her a bike. But then that bike was stolen, and she was back on foot.
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
New Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store Coming Soon To Opelousas Along I-49
A new full-service Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store is coming soon along I-49 at the Harry Guilbeau exit at 4048 I-49 Frontage Road. The Love’s brand is well-known and loved by many commercial drivers and travelers along busy highways around the US. In 2005, after graduating high school, my Dad invited me to go along with him in his 18-wheeler(aka big rig) across the better portion of the Southern US. While on the road between San Antonio to Charlotte, NC, one of my more memorable stops to rest, shower, and eat was when we stopped at a Love’s brand truck stop. So that is my personal experience with Love’s.
Josh Guillory, Jan Swift to launch campaigns for Lafayette mayor-president next week
Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week. Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15. Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec....
Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
Winterfete, Election Day street closure information
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Winterfete events start Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria. Fulton Mini Park, the portions of Second and Third streets in the area around City Hall as well as portions of Desoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington streets between Second and Third streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 4 p.m., December 8.
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-involved structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
