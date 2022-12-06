A new full-service Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store is coming soon along I-49 at the Harry Guilbeau exit at 4048 I-49 Frontage Road. The Love’s brand is well-known and loved by many commercial drivers and travelers along busy highways around the US. In 2005, after graduating high school, my Dad invited me to go along with him in his 18-wheeler(aka big rig) across the better portion of the Southern US. While on the road between San Antonio to Charlotte, NC, one of my more memorable stops to rest, shower, and eat was when we stopped at a Love’s brand truck stop. So that is my personal experience with Love’s.

