mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, 3 Other People Injured in Westminster Collision
Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a vehicle had collided with a series of concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone. The vehicle came to rest on top of the barricades, teetering over an open construction trench, said Cmndr. Kevin MacCormick.
mynewsla.com
SUV Driver Killed, Three Others Injured in Wreck at MoVal Intersection
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said Friday. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Perez was driving...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured in Rollover Crash South of Hemet
One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet. The fatality occurred about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said a Lincoln Navigator was traveling at an...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down MoVal Teen
A young man suspected of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought in Hit-and-Run Fatal in Arleta
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The 29-year-old man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Still Searching For Missing Man, 67, Last Seen Near Beverly Center
Law enforcement continued their search Friday for a 67-year-old man last seen near the Beverly Center and went missing on Wednesday. Frederic Jones was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area between Beverly and San Vicente boulevards, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jones on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in 405 Freeway Crash
A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Whittier
A man was fatally shot Thursday in the unincorporated area of Whittier. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting was...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster
Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers. The victim who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Jayda Jean Feeney of Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The driver and...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Shooting on Central Avenue
A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Mike Gomez.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris
A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
