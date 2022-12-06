ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Picayune, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Long Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Picayune Memorial High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.

Long Beach High School
Picayune Memorial High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Hacienda Heights, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Alhambra High School soccer team will have a game with Los Altos High School on December 09, 2022, 18:40:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOS ALTOS, CA
WLOX

TONIGHT: Gulfport resident to be featured on Wheel of Fortune

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
BILOXI, MS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS

Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

It's a weekend filled with Christmas parades

If you like Christmas parades, you’re in luck, because there are a LOT of them scheduled this weekend, with the Christmas in the Bay Parade starting today (Friday, Dec. 9) at 6 p.m. in Old Town Bay St. Louis; the Kiln Fire Truck Parade rolling at noon on Saturday; The Kiln Horse Parade at noon on Sunday; and the Diamondhead Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy