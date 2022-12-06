Picayune, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

If you like Christmas parades, you’re in luck, because there are a LOT of them scheduled this weekend, with the Christmas in the Bay Parade starting today (Friday, Dec. 9) at 6 p.m. in Old Town Bay St. Louis; the Kiln Fire Truck Parade rolling at noon on Saturday; The Kiln Horse Parade at noon on Sunday; and the Diamondhead Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

