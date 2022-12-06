Vicksburg, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vicksburg.
The Terry High School soccer team will have a game with Warren Central High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Terry High School
Warren Central High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Forest Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Forest Hill High School
Vicksburg High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
