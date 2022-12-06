I have no problem with seeking alternative energy sources. What I have a problem with is the government forcing it down our throats. It is going to take many decades if not a century to develop a viable alternative to fossil fuel. Provide government subsidies and let the private sector compete and let the best solutions rise to the top from the bottom up, not the top down. This nonsense that California is stipulating is going to crash their state, and drive people with crazy idealologies out, and I'm fine with their weirdo minds just staying put.
Since 2008 US emissions have been in steady decline. So, attacking natural gas is misguided. Since 2008 US oil and gas technology has greatly evolved. It is the cheapest and cleanest fossil fuel. It has replaced much of coal electric generation.By the way, fossil are organic, which was the environmentalists buzz word until recently.
