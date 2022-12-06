Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices
MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
Wesleyan College president sets, meets goals in first 100 days
MACON, Ga. — Wesleyan College has been in Macon for 186 years, but back in October, President Meaghan Blight did something for the first time in its history and raised $2.2 million in her first 100 days on the job. Blight says they’re already putting the money to good...
Middle Georgia State University helping build foundation of Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A pathway to a stronger Central Georgia is being paved. New Robins Air Force Base missions are in the works, and Middle Georgia State University is preparing the future foundation of its success. Some people might see new missions as a path to progress. "Just...
'We're just excited to get started': Monroe County Schools gets $3 million for College and Career Academy
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District says they have something big coming in fall 2024. They received a $3.1 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new college and career academy. They say the grant will help save them a little...
Desmond Brown defeats Lindsay Holliday in Macon Water Authority District 2 runoff
MACON, Ga. — The race for Macon Water Authority District 2 has come to an end after a runoff between Desmond Brown and Lindsay Holliday. Brown grabbed the win in the runoff with 6,211 votes or 57% of the vote. Holliday earned a spot in the runoff after finishing second in November in a five-person field but was unable to mount the upset over Brown.
mercer.edu
Mercer graduates exceed national average for career outcomes for second consecutive year
MACON/ATLANTA – In a key indicator of the value of a college education, Mercer University undergraduates for the second consecutive year outperformed their peers across every category of four-year institutions in the U.S. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ (NACE) annual First Destinations report for the...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
41nbc.com
Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
'A way that makes it work': Moms Club of Warner Robins adds toys to pantry box for the holidays
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As many parents prepare for Christmas and a visit from Santa, some may have it a little harder this holiday season. That's why a Warner Robins moms club is doing its part to help stuff some stockings. "I think at this time of year, people...
People in Bibb County cast their ballot in the 2022 senate runoff election
MACON, Ga. — The final push is on in the Georgia senate race. GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted the average statewide wait time to vote is under two minutes. On Tuesday, the first voter in the line at the Appling Middle School in Maconwas ready to talk about his reasons for voting.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1