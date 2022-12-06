Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Turnto10.com
Vote: Which holiday treat is your favorite?
Along with the merriment of Christmas comes the food. CNN reported that Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, crunched the data and found a majority of states favor cheesecake as their top Christmas treat. Seventeen states picked sugar cookies. Montana and North Dakota chose cinnamon rolls as their preference, while Alaska,...
Turnto10.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for robbing banks in New England
(WJAR) — A man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for six bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, taking more than $25,000 total. Forty-eight-year-old Eric Mohan received a 57-month federal prison sentence Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to the crimes in September. He was arrested...
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man reported missing in 2013 found dead in New York state
A Connecticut man reported missing nearly 10 years ago was found dead this week in New York state, where he was living under a different name. NBC News reported that investigators determined Robert Hoagland of Newtown had been living under the name Richard King in Rock Hill, New York, about 90 miles from where he vanished.
Turnto10.com
Cranston teacher presented Golden Apple for helping students forget their worries
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It is obvious that the students support our choice for this week's Golden Apple, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. The recipient is fifth-grade teacher Lena Frattone, from Arlington Elementary School in Cranston. There's a soothing ambience...
Turnto10.com
Learning loss in Rhode Island stretches beyond academics
Years after districts temporarily ditched classrooms and chalkboards for dining rooms and laptops, the impact of the pandemic is still being felt across Rhode Island schools. Certain age groups and demographics have been hit harder than others, challenging districts to find effective ways to use federal ESSER funds to ensure no child is left behind when closing the learning gap.
